ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Lam Research Stock Is Falling

Lam Research Corporation LRCX shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $494.66 during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower in sympathy with Analog Devices, which fell after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Analog Devices reported quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Lx
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'

Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Trade Lower; Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 250,000

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 90 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.28% to 33,884.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 12,904.48. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 4,267.04. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Minim Q2 Earnings

Minim MINM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minim missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $2.03 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

4 Analyst Takeaways From Target Earnings

Target Corporation TGT reported second-quarter revenues of $26.04 billion — just shy of a consensus estimate of $26.09 billion. Adjusted earnings were 39 cents per share, missing expectations of 73 cents per share. Raymond James On Target. Analyst Bobby Griffin reaffirmed a Strong Buy rating, while raising the price...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

9 Analysts Have This to Say About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries MHK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $130.67 versus the current price of Mohawk Industries at $122.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially

SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Home Depot Blasts Q2 Earnings Forecasts Amid Home Improvement Surge

Home Depot (HD) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while reiterating its full-year profit forecast, as the retailer saw an unexpected surge in home improvement demand amid a slowing housing market. Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending in July, the company's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy