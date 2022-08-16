Read full article on original website
Merck KGaA profit gets boost from dollar, outweighing higher costs
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) saw adjusted earnings rise 13.1% in the second quarter as higher revenues from its biotech lab equipment and its chemicals for semiconductor production were further bolstered by currency tailwinds.
Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
Here's Why Lam Research Stock Is Falling
Lam Research Corporation LRCX shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $494.66 during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower in sympathy with Analog Devices, which fell after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Analog Devices reported quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share...
This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket
Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'
Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
Visa and UnitedHealth Group could both help your portfolio not only survive, but thrive in this inflationary environment.
U.S. Stocks Trade Lower; Weekly Jobless Claims Drop To 250,000
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 90 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.28% to 33,884.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 12,904.48. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 4,267.04. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS reported third-quarter growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Communications Solutions Group reported revenue of $970 million (+11% Y/Y), with strength in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G, and high-speed digital applications, and cyber, space and satellite solutions.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Recap: Minim Q2 Earnings
Minim MINM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minim missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $2.03 million from the same period last...
4 Analyst Takeaways From Target Earnings
Target Corporation TGT reported second-quarter revenues of $26.04 billion — just shy of a consensus estimate of $26.09 billion. Adjusted earnings were 39 cents per share, missing expectations of 73 cents per share. Raymond James On Target. Analyst Bobby Griffin reaffirmed a Strong Buy rating, while raising the price...
9 Analysts Have This to Say About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries MHK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $130.67 versus the current price of Mohawk Industries at $122.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially
SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
NetEase Registers 13% Revenue Growth In Q2 Backed By Gaming Strength
NetEase, Inc NTES reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 12.8% year-on-year to $3.5 billion. Segments and margins: Games and related value-added services revenues grew 15% Y/Y to $2.7 billion. The gross margin for online game services expanded by 170 bps to 64.9%. Youdao, Inc's DAO revenue decreased 26.1% Y/Y to...
SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
Home Depot Blasts Q2 Earnings Forecasts Amid Home Improvement Surge
Home Depot (HD) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while reiterating its full-year profit forecast, as the retailer saw an unexpected surge in home improvement demand amid a slowing housing market. Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending in July, the company's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at...
ZIM Integrated Shipping Shares Down After Q2 Results Miss Street Expectations
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM reported second-quarter sales growth of 44% year-over-year to $3.43 billion, missing the consensus of $3.62 billion. The revenue increase was driven by elevated freight rates, offset by slightly lower volumes. EPS was $11.07 for the quarter, missing the consensus of $12.84. Carried volume in...
OSI Systems Shares Slide Post Q4 Results, Provides FY23 Guidance
OSI Systems, Inc. OSIS reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 1.4% year-over-year to $336.82 million, beating the consensus of $336.38 million. The gross margin expanded by 82 bps to 36.4%. The operating income improved by 16.9% Y/Y to $39.56 million, and the margin expanded by 155 bps to 11.7%. Adjusted EPS...
