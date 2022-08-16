Read full article on original website
Related
petpress.net
Is Your Cat Not Eating Food: Here is What You Can Do
Do you have a picky cat that just doesn’t seem to want to eat? If so, don’t worry – you’re not alone. Many cat owners go through the same frustrating experience. The good news is that there are some things you can do to help encourage your kitty to eat.
pethelpful.com
Kitten's Sweet Reaction to Being Rescued From the Shelter Is So Heartwarming
The day an animal gets to leave the shelter is oh-so-special, but that doesn't mean it's always easy. There are a lot of adjustments to be made for everyone involved, and a pet could still be healing from trauma they endured before meeting their foster or adopter. Every animal is different!
pethelpful.com
Dog Brings Mom 'Welcome Home Gifts' Every Single Day and We're Obsessed
Video of a Labrador Retriever greeting his owner with a "welcome home gift" has people all over the internet in a tizzy. Not only is the pup being so helpful to his mama, but the tiny treasures really show how much he cares and loves his owner. Take a look!
pethelpful.com
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute
Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best interactive cat toys: Help your cat stay mentally sharp
Purchasing a few of the best interactive cat toys is well worth the investment if you're looking for a fun way to keep your feline friend mentally and physically stimulated throughout the day. Some of the best cat toys that money can buy, interactive options provide your kitty with an opportunity to entertain themselves during those times when you're out of the house.
International Cat Day: Ten surprising facts you may not know about your feline friend
In celebration of International Cat Day, we’re bringing you a list of 10 surprising facts you may not have known about your feline friend.For example, did you know that a group of cats can be referred to as a “clowder,” and they can rotate their ears back by 180 degrees?Want to find out what percentage of its life an average cat spends snoozing? This video will enlighten you.Established in 2002, the annual event is intended to raise awareness for cats, and learn about ways to help and protect themClick here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Jessica Chastain meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in UkraineJennette McCurdy claims Nickelodeon offered her money to keep experiences private
How often do you take a cat to the vet? How to meet your feline friend's veterinary needs.
Until they are four months old, kittens need to see a vet every three to four weeks. A typical adult cat should see the vet for a check-up at least once a year. Senior cats need to see the vet at least every six months. If you’re a cat owner,...
petcreeks.com
Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)
Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Little Bird Who Meows Just Like a Cat Is Impossible to Resist
As pet owners, it's our job to make sure our animals are feeling their best. We give them the proper food, exercise and all the love they could ever want. But no matter how much we care for them, sometimes they get sick, just like kids. It happens! That's why it's best to turn to the vet and get them back to feeling 100%, even if they're just pulling our leg. It's better safe than sorry!
Do dogs get tired of barking? What dog breeds bark the most? Your pup’s behavior explained
Man's best friend sure can cause a ruckus sometimes. But do they ever tire of their own barking? When should you be concerned? Here's what to know.
Best teddy bear dog breeds that are just too adorable
Overflowing with love and affection, these teddy bear dog breeds make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a devoted best friend. Teddy bear dog breeds are paws down some of the cutest pups around and not only do they look adorable, but they also happen to have incredibly loving and playful temperaments that make them an absolute joy to have in the home.
petpress.net
How to Pet a Cat: 5 Ways To Make Your Cat Purr
Do you want to get closer to your feline friend? Then cat petting is a great way to do it! Not only will your cat appreciate the affection, but you’ll also get to enjoy the novelty of petting a soft, fluffy animal. No one can resist a purring kitty,...
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
Here’s What a Home Stager Told Me to Get Rid of in My Kitchen
In my condo, the kitchen is not simply a kitchen — some days it’s an office, others a workshop, a first aid station, or a general dumping ground for any and all of life’s minutia. As a result, this space collects a wide range of clutter that can be hard to maintain day-to-day. A chaotic tablescape of unopened mail, a plate of carrots mid-peel, my dog’s Kongs in various stages of preparation, and strips of tin foil for removing my no-chip manicure makes the kitchen island feel less like a countertop and more like a living, breathing organism.
pethelpful.com
Video of Corgi Patiently Waiting for the Neighbor Kids to Notice Her Is Just Too Cute
We remember the joys of walking around out neighborhood and petting all the dogs that were hanging out in their front yards. One woman posted a video of her corgi waiting for that same attention from their neighborhood kids, and we are thrilled to see the tradition carries on. TikTok...
ohmymag.co.uk
5 things cats can do better than dogs
Unlike some hard-working dogs who use their talents for a living, cats like keeping their talents to themselves and our expectations low. Meanwhile, sly felines are superior to dogs in some of the key senses canines are famous for. It’s time to unwrap their dirty secrets. What is it that cats do better than pooches?
The Reasons Why Your Dog Eats Grass May Surprise You
Almost everyone who has owned a dog has been through the dilemma of their favorite furry friend eating grass. Is this behavior healthy, safe, or dangerous? Pet experts have this to say on the matter. This article of Explained digs into the reasons why our dog eats grass.
dogster.com
All You Need to Know About Worms in Dog Poop
Intestinal parasites, or worms in dog poop, pose a risk for puppies through senior dogs. Armed with what worms look like in dog poop, what to do next and how to easily prevent worms are simple ways to protect pups from potentially serious health problems and stop the spread. What...
dailyphew.com
Former Stray Dog Adopts 8 Tiny Pigs And That’s The Sweetest Thing You’ll See Now
When Wes Trevor, the owner of the ‘Spectrum Plants Gold Coast’ in Australia, found out about 8 tiny pigs in poor health, he did not hesitate and took them in. At first, they fed the piglets with special food to get them back on their tiny feet. But then something unexpected happened.
thewildest.com
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Ranboo is a six-month-old German Shepherd puppy. I have had him for about four months now. He has selective hearing when it comes to responding to his name, with or without a treat. He never goes far, but he comes back to me on his own terms. How do I get Ranboo to come when I call him? — Christie.
Comments / 2