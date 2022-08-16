ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family reunions create a bridge to hope and healing in Memphis | Opinion

By David Jordan and Pastor Daniel Henley
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Growing up in Jackson, Mississippi, summer was a special time for me, Pastor Daniel Henley. As a boy, I enjoyed long summer days riding bikes, swimming and, of course, family reunions.

My family would come together to eat, share stories, and meet new family members - all for the purpose of enjoying each other. Those cherished weekends began with a fish fry on Friday, picnic on Saturday and church on Sunday.

Those were such meaningful times, making memories and getting to know our families again. When Sunday rolled around, after the cars were packed, the final hugs and handshakes exchanged, we would say, “let’s not wait until next year before getting together.” Whether we acted on it or not, we wanted to keep that connected family feeling going beyond the weekend.

Like my good friend Pastor Daniel, I, David Jordan, spent my summers riding bikes, playing ball with friends and heading to family reunions. Our reunions started when I was a young teen, when my granddad died. His passing brought the family together in new ways. He was an incredible man. It’s no surprise that we set aside an annual gathering to remember him and the ways he brought us together. I am proud to be named after him.

Cherished moments happen at family reunions

Our reunions were held in Clarksville, Alabama. We would eat, talk, eat, play, eat and eat some more! I met distant relatives who were connected to granddad in ways I’d never known. I had so many questions on the ride home. I’d ask: “who was that?” and “how are we connected?” I wanted to learn about my family long after the fellowship was over.

In this same spirit of bringing family together to renew and build relationships, we recently launched the The Bridge: Faith Family Reunion in Memphis. This annual event is designed to celebrate our common humanity and bridge our divides.

Recently, we’ve lost many opportunities to connect in person. It’s now doubly important to take time to celebrate, be together, share stories and build new ones.

Our childhood family reunions brought curiosity about how we’re connected and how we can be a stronger community. Likewise, we hope Memphis’ Faith Family Reunion can be a convener for our city.

On June 25, we started this Memphis Faith Family Reunion tradition.

The event, intentionally nestled between Juneteenth and July 4th weekends, drew thousands of people to Shelby Farms. Despite the heat, food trucks came, busses arrived, and churches came with music and drama teams.

The stage was a mosaic of diversity in culture, race and artistic expression. Those working to be a bright light in our city shared what they’re doing and invited others to join.

This event afforded us the opportunity to build a literal bridge of people. Bridges cross sides and rise above division. Without them, we are separate. God, our Heavenly Father who unites us and shows us how to bridge our human division, says, “my thoughts are not your thoughts.” (Isaiah 55: 8-9)

The Faith Family Reunion is a space to practice new ways to strengthen relationships for our collective future. We trust that our faith will sustain us, our humanity will connect us and our desire to build a united future will define us.

This year’s event was one day but it is not a one-off. Mark your calendars for next year’s celebration on Saturday, June 24. We believe this newfound connectivity will help us go deeper and better support each other year-round.

A once-a-year gathering may not repair all divides, but is a critical first step in practicing unified steps forward. Much like our families, our city has issues. Our hope is that we can come together in new ways to invest in deeper relationships with our faith family for a stronger, better Memphis.

There is work between reunions, which we are committed to year-round. In the summertime, let’s carve out some space between the work to share some Mid-South faith family fun! Those interested in getting involved may contact Jessica Golden at jessica.golden@agapemeanslove.org.

David Jordan is president & CEO of Agape Child & Family Services

Pastor Daniel Henley is the chief Spiritual Health Officer with Agape Child & Family Services

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Family reunions create a bridge to hope and healing in Memphis | Opinion

