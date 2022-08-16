ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Corrections officers, state lawmakers speak out against HALT Act

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Union leaders representing state corrections officers, along with lawmakers from the Southern Tier stood in front of the Elmira Correctional Facilities to speak out against the HALT Act, and the impact it has had on prisons across New York. The HALT Act is a state law...
ELMIRA, NY
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislation Signed in NY Strengthening Restrictions on Imitation Weapons

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons in New York, which can be used to commit crimes. The new law makes imitation weapons easily identifiable, preventing them from allowing police to identify a device as fake when assessing threats. "My top priority...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pennsylvania Transportation Commission Adopts 12-Year Program

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania's State Transportation Commission updated the 12-Year Program. The new plan anticipates $84 billion dollars will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads. The 12-Year Program is a tool used to identify Pennsylvania's transportation projects and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York State Releases Back to School Tips For Parents and Kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - As summer winds down, parents are beginning to get their kids ready to go back to school. This fall, New York is offering scam prevention and shopping tips ahead of the new school year. "Back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event for parents, after the...
EDUCATION
Limited Sunshine Thursday

Low pressure off the New England coast will lift northeast Thursday with just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Limited sunshine is also likely with afternoon temperatures near 80. More sunshine will develop on Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures Friday afternoon will rise into the mid 80s. Similar temperatures are likely over the weekend with a late day thunderstorm possible on Saturday followed by a few more showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT

