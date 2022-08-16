Low pressure off the New England coast will lift northeast Thursday with just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Limited sunshine is also likely with afternoon temperatures near 80. More sunshine will develop on Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures Friday afternoon will rise into the mid 80s. Similar temperatures are likely over the weekend with a late day thunderstorm possible on Saturday followed by a few more showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

