NewsChannel 36
PA House Bill Allowing Independent Voters to Participate in Primary Elections Receives Committee Hearing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - There are about 1.3 million registered independent voters in Pennsylvania who are unable to vote in primary elections. Pennsylvania is one of nine states with a closed primary system, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote to solidify candidates for the general election. However, the...
NewsChannel 36
PA Launches New Team to Investigate Financial Exploitation of Seniors
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - According to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, financial exploitation ranks in the top three types of elder abuse. Now, state officials are ramping up efforts to fight it. “Elder abuse is a problem that has increased over the years in Pennsylvania, and one of the fastest...
NewsChannel 36
Corrections officers, state lawmakers speak out against HALT Act
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Union leaders representing state corrections officers, along with lawmakers from the Southern Tier stood in front of the Elmira Correctional Facilities to speak out against the HALT Act, and the impact it has had on prisons across New York. The HALT Act is a state law...
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
NewsChannel 36
Legislation Signed in NY Strengthening Restrictions on Imitation Weapons
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons in New York, which can be used to commit crimes. The new law makes imitation weapons easily identifiable, preventing them from allowing police to identify a device as fake when assessing threats. "My top priority...
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Transportation Commission Adopts 12-Year Program
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania's State Transportation Commission updated the 12-Year Program. The new plan anticipates $84 billion dollars will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads. The 12-Year Program is a tool used to identify Pennsylvania's transportation projects and...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Releases Back to School Tips For Parents and Kids
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - As summer winds down, parents are beginning to get their kids ready to go back to school. This fall, New York is offering scam prevention and shopping tips ahead of the new school year. "Back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event for parents, after the...
NewsChannel 36
Limited Sunshine Thursday
Low pressure off the New England coast will lift northeast Thursday with just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Limited sunshine is also likely with afternoon temperatures near 80. More sunshine will develop on Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures Friday afternoon will rise into the mid 80s. Similar temperatures are likely over the weekend with a late day thunderstorm possible on Saturday followed by a few more showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
