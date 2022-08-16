Read full article on original website
DeeGee
1d ago
He and every criminal that is guilty needs to receive punishment that fits the crime. Enough of just the smacking of the hand...put them away with unlawful murder...life!
WLKY.com
Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
wdrb.com
3rd suspect charged in murder of Chicago man found dead in Radcliff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a third suspect with murder more than a year after a Chicago man was found dead in Radcliff, Kentucky. According to online records, 21-year-old Jordon Williams of Fort Knox, Kentucky, was booked Wednesday into the Hardin County Detention Center in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe.
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on 264 Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.
wdrb.com
Grand jury chooses not to indict father arrested in Big Four Bridge shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury decided not to indict a Louisville man who was accused of opening fire at the Big Four Bridge in June, based on an argument that it was an act of self-defense. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Jefferson County said the grand jury opted...
WLKY.com
Big Four Bridge shooting: Grand jury not indicting father, says he acted in self-defense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County grand jury has decided that a Louisville father involved in a shooting at the Big 4 Bridge, which left multiple people injured, was justified when he fired a gun that night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on June 11. Police said multiple...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
WLKY.com
Missing for 7 weeks, Louisville family suspects foul play in man's disappearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven weeks after she last spoke to her son, Clarice Kilgore breaks into tears, admitting, "It's hard getting up in the mornings. My husband has to get me up off the couch at night because he's constantly on my mind, all day and all night." Kilgore...
Wave 3
LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD Sergeant Kyle Meany met with Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday about his recent firing. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, was fired hours after the FBI’s recent charge. The news of the immediate firing...
WHAS 11
Teen injured following Smoketown shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood. Louisville police said the incident happened in the 500 block of East Jacob Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The teen male was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to UofL...
Surveillance video from Clark County Jail released by sheriff following lawsuits
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is refuting claims made by women in multiple lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted by incarcerated men after an officer gave them keys to the women's dorms. The lawsuits, including one at the federal level, allege the women were assaulted over...
Two postal workers robbed in two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period. Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks...
wvih.com
Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash
A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
Wave 3
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a man has died in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Thursday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday night released the identity of the man killed as 70-year-old Daniel Whitney. LMPD officers and EMS were...
WLKY.com
Teen shot in Smoketown neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager was found shot in the Smoketown neighborhood Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 5oo block of East Jacob Street in the Smoketown neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Police said they found a male...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man arrested on charges he scammed woman for home improvement project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was charged with theft, accused of scamming a woman for a home improvement project. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Kyron Anderson for theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Police said he operates K Construction and failed to complete work at a woman's Louisville home.
WLKY.com
LMPD: One dead in fatal collision in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they located a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
Two men plead guilty in thefts of $90K worth of catalytic converters
WILLIAMSPORT – Two Cuban citizens have admitted transporting 30 stolen catalytic converters worth approximately $90,000 across state lines with the intent to sell them. Jose William Perez-Felipe, 26, and Wilber Sori San-Miguel, 31, both of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court to a charge of conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce.
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Tuesday night. Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Jacob Street and found a teenager...
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
