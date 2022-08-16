Read full article on original website
deltanews.tv
Greenwood Leflore Hospital partially re-opens
GREENWOOD - The Greenwood Leflore Hospital has partially re-opened tonight, as it continues recovering from a sewer line issue underneath the complex. The ailing hospital has resumed outpatient surgeries, outpatient testing in radiology and the laboratory. Clinics inside the hospital will also re-open and resume their normal hours of operation.
deltanews.tv
Group takes Lexington to court over fired chief
LEXINGTON - A recording of a Holmes County police chief bragging about killing 13 men, and using racial slurs made headlines in July... now it has resulted in a lawsuit. Here's what a press release from the civil rights organization behind the suit had to say:. "JULIAN, a civil rights...
