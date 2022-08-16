A couple weekends back, we had a motorcycle ride for homeless Veterans. And now this coming Saturday August 20th, it’s the 3rd annual RIDE FOR RECOVERY, a 106 mile ride from Danville, into the back roads of Indiana, and back; for the Step Recovery Center and those who have dealt with recovering from addiction. Wendy Lambert talked about this a couple weeks ago on Laura Williams’ Community Connection program on 1490 WDAN. And as Lambert reminds us again this week, the Step Recovery Center has their their new location at 2500 Georgetown Road in Danville. She says this ride is also in memory those who fought the battle against addiction, and didn’t make it. She says the Step Recovery Center is waiting for the arrival of a grant they’ve been rewarded, and just keeping their eyes on this mission of helping all people live better lives.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO