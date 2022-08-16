Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Danville mayor gets $20k raise
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- In a 9-4 vote, the Danville City Council approved a major pay raise for the city's mayor and other city positions starting in 2023. If elected for another term, Mayor Ricky Williams is set to receive $95,000 in the first year of his term. Raises would then increase to $100,000 the second year, $105,000 the third year and $110,00 the fourth year. The raises were approved 9-4 in the Danville City Council meeting Wednesday night.
Free school supplies for Mattoon students
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything like food, clothes, shelter and even emotional support. […]
Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
Victory Over Violence: How A Mother And Son Gives Kids An Opportunity To Participate In A Car Show
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCIA) – Curbing violence in Central Illinois takes multiple solutions. It’s not easy to do, but one mother and son duo is taking it upon themselves to overcome that challenge. Together, Burnette Lowe and her son Conterrio Brown came up with an idea to run a car show, and has been doing so […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
vermilioncountyfirst.com
SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC
Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
Man sentenced for 2019 murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend 27 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murdering a woman in 2019. Henry Graham, 21, was charged with First Degree Murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Tara Jackson in a motel room in early January of 2019. Witnesses told investigators that they […]
City of Champaign names new Public Works Director
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than two years without one, the City of Champaign has a permanent Public Works Director. Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David announced on Tuesday that she has appointed Khalil Zaied to the position. Zaied’s first day with the City of Champaign will be October 17. “I am both grateful […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
More Danville City Council: New Police Deal, New Plea for Bresee Tower
Besides voting on pay increases for elected officials earlier this week, the Danville City Council did have some other business that came up. One was a new four year deal for Unit 11 of the Policemen’s Benevolent Protection Association. Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates was glad to see it get done.
Champaign Fire chief returns to work after near-death experience
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are known for running into the face of danger, but their greatest health risk is heart disease. Experts said it’s the leading cause of death in firefighters. Champaign Fire Department Battalion Chief John Hocking recently had a close call. Hocking said he had been experiencing mild chest pains, and not […]
smilepolitely.com
Meet the artists behind three new Urbana murals
Over the last few months, the City of Urbana has undergone a major mural makeover. The artists behind three of the latest murals, Rafael Blanco, Kinsey Fitzgerald, and Lisa Kesler, worked with the features of their unique sites to create vibrant designs, often in record-breaking heat. Below you'll find what they shared during our behind-the-scenes look at the making of their murals.
Salvation Army hosting job fair
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County is teaming up with Express Employment Professionals to host a job fair later this week. The job fair will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center at 2212 Market Street. The Salvation Army said the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Third Annual RIDE FOR RECOVERY Begins 106 Mile Journey at 11 AM Saturday
A couple weekends back, we had a motorcycle ride for homeless Veterans. And now this coming Saturday August 20th, it’s the 3rd annual RIDE FOR RECOVERY, a 106 mile ride from Danville, into the back roads of Indiana, and back; for the Step Recovery Center and those who have dealt with recovering from addiction. Wendy Lambert talked about this a couple weeks ago on Laura Williams’ Community Connection program on 1490 WDAN. And as Lambert reminds us again this week, the Step Recovery Center has their their new location at 2500 Georgetown Road in Danville. She says this ride is also in memory those who fought the battle against addiction, and didn’t make it. She says the Step Recovery Center is waiting for the arrival of a grant they’ve been rewarded, and just keeping their eyes on this mission of helping all people live better lives.
WAND TV
Water Circus coming to Champaign this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
WAND TV
Flock cameras led to an aggravated battery arrest towards U of I student
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Flock cameras are already making a difference across Champaign County. After a Danville man tried to pull down the pants of a U of I student near campus. "The person who did it said it was a prank, but I think if you ask the victim,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Farmers Market Calling for School Supply Donations at Extra Large Market this Saturday
The Danville Farmers Market has an extra-large size market set for this Saturday at the CrossRoads Church. At least 34 vendors expected, lots of produce and meat; and they’ll be collecting school supplies for all ages for the Crosspoint Shelter Programs. Susan Franklin says bring all the supplies you can think of for all ages; and especially, remember those backpacks.
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
Historic Gibson City opera house to reopen
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is trying to bring back the Burwell Opera House in Gibson City and they are asking the public for help. The Opera House was bought and saved in June, but restoration efforts are only just getting underway. The Gibson City Restoration Association needs help clearing out the building […]
