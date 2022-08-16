Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
NHL
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
NHL
Where does Khudobin stand on Stars' roster entering 2022-23?
Khudobin was caught up in the goalie shuffle and a hip injury last season, and ended up really struggling. With Braden Holtby grabbing the No. 1 goalie job out of training camp, and then Jake Oettinger taking over after Holby was hurt, Khudobin never really found his stride. He cleared waivers in December and was sent to the AHL, where he went 2-4-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .903 save percentage. He was shut down in March and had hip surgery, which ended his season.
NHL
MacTavish returns to Blues as assistant coach, sees 'unlimited potential'
Center ended 17-season NHL career with St. Louis, replaces Montgomery on Berube's staff. Craig MacTavish is ready for the next chapter as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues. The 64-year-old returned to where he played the final two of his 17-season NHL career when he was hired July...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Three questions facing Florida Panthers
Maurice's impact as coach, potential dip offensively among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Florida Panthers. [Panthers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How much of an impact...
NHL
Wolf, Flames prospect, looking for repeat performance
Seventh-round pick in 2019 was named top goalie in AHL last season. Dustin Wolf isn't sure exactly what he has planned for an encore in his second season of professional hockey, but he understands expectations have been raised after an impressive rookie campaign. The Calgary Flames goalie prospect was 33-9-5...
NHL
CORONATO, USA FALL TO CZECHIA
Flames prospect picks up an assist in quarterfinal defeat. It happens at almost every event. A perennial powerhouse coming up short against a feisty foe billed as the underdog. On Wednesday, Matt Coronato and the United States were on the receiving end of that punishing plot, bowing out to the...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Carson Meyer
Stats: 13 GP, 1-2-3 Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until UFA status) It wasn't an easy process for Carson Meyer to get to the NHL. It might even be harder for him to stick. But no one will ever be able to take away the fact that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Inside look at Florida Panthers
Acquire Tkachuk for grit, hire Maurice as coach with hopes of longer playoff run. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Florida Panthers. [Panthers 32 in 32: 3 Questions | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
'I COULDN'T BE MORE EXCITED'
Nazem Kadri is the ultimate competitor. Hard-nosed and feisty as they come. Nothing drives a player such as this, like a taste of a championship - and after living the dream only a few months ago, that insatiable thirst has him pining for more. And he saw no better fit...
NHL
Three questions facing Edmonton Oilers
Full season production from Kane, new goalie tandem among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers. [32 in 32 Oliers: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Evander Kane provide...
NHL
Canes Extend Affiliation Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Hurricanes have extended their affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season. "We're thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial," said Waddell. "The Admirals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Barkov, Tkachuk could be among 10 best forwards; Bobrovsky, Knight form solid goalie tandem. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Florida Panthers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Avalanche Re-Signs Shane Bowers
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Shane Bowers to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Acquired by the Avalanche in a trade on Nov. 5, 2017, Bowers was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has spent the past three-plus seasons with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, totaling 45 points (23g/22a) in 117 career AHL games. He recorded nine points (6g/3a) in 37 contests during the 2021-22 campaign after missing most of the first half of the season due to injury. He added four points (1g/3a) in four Calder Cup playoff games this past spring.
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Canada advances to final
Johnson has three points in win against Czechia; Jatkola, Finland shut out Sweden. Friday was the semifinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Canada 5, Czechia 2 -- Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets) had a goal and two assists to...
NHL
Flames' offseason turnaround continues with Kadri signing
Forward joins Huberdeau, Weegar in helping to replace Gaudreau, Tkachuk. A little more than a month ago, it looked as though the Calgary Flames would enter this season with major holes in their lineup. Forward Johnny Gaudreau, who was second in the NHL with a career-high 115 points (40 goals,...
NHL
Turris retires after 14 NHL seasons, joins Junior A team
Named special advisor to general manager, player development coach for Coquitlam of BCHL. Kyle Turris has retired from the NHL after 14 seasons and was named special adviser to the general manager and player development coach for the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League on Wednesday. Turris, who...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, finishes third
Saturday was the consolation and championship round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Sweden 3, Czechia 1 -- Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild) made 27 saves to help Sweden win the consolation game and finish third in the tournament. "We really...
NHL
MacKinnon returns home to Cole Harbour with Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche center brought the Stanley Cup back home on Saturday and celebrated in the city he grew up in. The first stop was his childhood home. "Being back in the house we grew up in was pretty cool," MacKinnon said Saturday. "It comes full circle, the memories. The hard work we all put in those years. The dents I put in my neighbors' houses from pucks. Family is very important and I wouldn't be here without them."
NHL
Detroit Red Wings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Seider among top 10 defenseman rankings; Perron, Husso potential bargains. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Detroit Red Wings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
Comments / 0