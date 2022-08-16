Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting BribeMorristown MinuteSalem County, NJ
loyolagreyhounds.com
Desmit Scores Lone Goal for Women's Soccer In Season-Opening Loss
BALTIMORE -- The Loyola Greyhounds women's soccer team hosted the Drexel Dragons on Thursday night at Ridley Athletic Complex for their home season opener. The Dragons scored two first half goals as the Greyhounds went on to lose their home opener 3-1. Baylee DeSmit scored the lone goal for the Greyhounds in the 81st minute as she got a pass from Olivia Quaranta and manged to dribble past a couple of Dragon defenders, putting the ball past the Dragons goalie for her first goal of the season.
Villanova Wildcat, Neshaminy High School Grad Represents US at International Tournament
Chris Arcidiacono (right) played at the recent tournament with the Villanova Wildcats.Image via Villanova MBB Twitter. A Langhorne native joined his fellow Villanova Wildcat players to represent the United States at the International Basketball Federation. Isabella DiAmore wrote about the Bucks County player for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 quarterbacks could be the best in Pa. in 2022
Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders and Steel-High’s Alex Erby combined for more than 6,300 yards and nearly 90 touchdowns last season. That would be pretty good for a couple of seniors at the top of their game, but Saunders was just a freshman and Erby was only a sophomore.
Drexel University offers 50% slash in tuition for community college grads
For those who qualify, the 50% discount will slash the cost to attend to about $28,000.
New Philadelphia lottery changes demographics at top schools
Philadelphia’s new lottery admissions system will likely bolster the overall proportion of Black and Hispanic students in the incoming ninth grades across the city’s four most selective public schools, a Chalkbeat data analysis has found, although the picture varies significantly between individual schools. At Central High School, for example, the largest and most well known of those four top-tier schools, the proportion of Black students in the incoming class is nearly twice...
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Muncho Pizza Launches in University City
Muncho Pizza is launching its newest neighborhood, University City, starting on August 19, 2022, after a successful soft launch the previous two weekends. They have been piloting in Fairmount since November 2021 and are looking forward to expanding.
PhillyBite
South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years
- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
Phillymag.com
A Tale of Two Flour-Obsessed Restaurants, Both Opening in South Philly This September
El Chingon and Taco Heart will soon open within walking distance of each other. An emphasis on flour unites them. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Like all good bakers, Juan Carlos Aparicio fusses endlessly over his buns. He’s constantly tweaking...
westphillylocal.com
Community College of Philadelphia opens Career and Advanced Technology Center at 48th and Market
Community College of Philadelphia’s brand new Career and Advanced Technology Center (CATC) has officially opened at 48th and Market. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the participation of city, state and College officials took place this morning. The new state-of-the-art teaching and learning facility will offer short-term certificate programs in...
Southwest Philadelphia's Mont Brown hosts community event, backpack giveaway
"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part," he said.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Video may provide clue in shooting at Philadelphia playground
Newly obtained surveillance video shows a dark-colored car pull up to the entrance of the park ahead of the shooting.
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
fox29.com
Safety concerns mount as Temple University welcomes students back to campus
PHILADELPHIA - As Temple University welcomes students back to campus ahead of the Fall semester, Philadelphia's gun violence crisis continues to spiral out of control leading to safety concerns. According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been more than 340 homicides in the city this...
The Chef Behind Delectablez and Rooted AF May Have a Mediterranean Eatery Up Her Sleeve
Rumor has it Tamara Earl is working on yet another vegan concept
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
phl17.com
Seventh teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 16-year-old Equill Marino was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:11 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the seventh child reported missing from DHS this year.
phillyvoice.com
Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
