ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
loyolagreyhounds.com

Desmit Scores Lone Goal for Women's Soccer In Season-Opening Loss

BALTIMORE -- The Loyola Greyhounds women's soccer team hosted the Drexel Dragons on Thursday night at Ridley Athletic Complex for their home season opener. The Dragons scored two first half goals as the Greyhounds went on to lose their home opener 3-1. Baylee DeSmit scored the lone goal for the Greyhounds in the 81st minute as she got a pass from Olivia Quaranta and manged to dribble past a couple of Dragon defenders, putting the ball past the Dragons goalie for her first goal of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Chalkbeat

New Philadelphia lottery changes demographics at top schools

Philadelphia’s new lottery admissions system will likely bolster the overall proportion of Black and Hispanic students in the incoming ninth grades across the city’s four most selective public schools, a Chalkbeat data analysis has found, although the picture varies significantly between individual schools. At Central High School, for example, the largest and most well known of those four top-tier schools, the proportion of Black students in the incoming class is nearly twice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years

- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Dc United#Dragons#Key Returners
westphillylocal.com

Community College of Philadelphia opens Career and Advanced Technology Center at 48th and Market

Community College of Philadelphia’s brand new Career and Advanced Technology Center (CATC) has officially opened at 48th and Market. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the participation of city, state and College officials took place this morning. The new state-of-the-art teaching and learning facility will offer short-term certificate programs in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Army
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
phl17.com

Seventh teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 16-year-old Equill Marino was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:11 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the seventh child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy