ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Emma Raducanu thrashes Victoria Azarenka to complete magical 24 hours in Cincinnati

Emma Raducanu slayed her second former grand slam champion in as many days as she destroyed Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.Less than 16 hours after she dumped Serena Williams out of the Western and Southern Open with a 6-4 6-0 victory she was at it again with an even more dominant 6-0 6-2 win in just over an hour.Both of her opponents are nearing the end of their careers, but the manner of the victory for Raducanu reinforced how strong her future will be as she played confidently and with control.The 19-year-old will definitely face a tougher encounter in the last...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka in pre-US Open trouble as she suffers back-to-back first round losses, being knocked out by Zhang Shuai in Cincinnati... but the last time this happened she won in New York!

If Naomi Osaka is looking for positives from back-to-back first-round defeats in North America, she can at least look back to her US Open triumph of four years ago. The last time this happened, Osaka returned to the court at Flushing Meadows and swept aside all before her - beating Serena Williams in the final.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Emma Raducanu routs Serena Williams in Cincy-area event

Serena Williams endured another rough day on her unofficial farewell tour, losing 6-4, 6-0 to 10th-seeded Emma Raducanu of Great Britain on Tuesday in the first round of the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. Williams, 40, recently stated that she is nearing the end of her playing career...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ESPN

Venus Williams receives wild-card entry from USTA for US Open

Venus Williams will make her return to the US Open, after being sidelined in 2021, when the event gets underway on Aug. 29 in New York. The United States Tennis Association announced the two-time tournament champion received a wild card in a statement on Wednesday. Williams, 42, a former world...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Tennis-Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff

Comments / 0

Community Policy