FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Emma Raducanu thrashes Victoria Azarenka to complete magical 24 hours in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu slayed her second former grand slam champion in as many days as she destroyed Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.Less than 16 hours after she dumped Serena Williams out of the Western and Southern Open with a 6-4 6-0 victory she was at it again with an even more dominant 6-0 6-2 win in just over an hour.Both of her opponents are nearing the end of their careers, but the manner of the victory for Raducanu reinforced how strong her future will be as she played confidently and with control.The 19-year-old will definitely face a tougher encounter in the last...
Naomi Osaka in pre-US Open trouble as she suffers back-to-back first round losses, being knocked out by Zhang Shuai in Cincinnati... but the last time this happened she won in New York!
If Naomi Osaka is looking for positives from back-to-back first-round defeats in North America, she can at least look back to her US Open triumph of four years ago. The last time this happened, Osaka returned to the court at Flushing Meadows and swept aside all before her - beating Serena Williams in the final.
Yardbarker
Emma Raducanu routs Serena Williams in Cincy-area event
Serena Williams endured another rough day on her unofficial farewell tour, losing 6-4, 6-0 to 10th-seeded Emma Raducanu of Great Britain on Tuesday in the first round of the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. Williams, 40, recently stated that she is nearing the end of her playing career...
ESPN
Serena Williams' run in Cincinnati short-lived, as Emma Raducanu posts Round 1 win in straight sets
MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams lost in the opening-round match of the penultimate tournament of her career Tuesday, but was still given a hero's send-off following the 6-4, 6-0 defeat to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open. Moments after losing, the 2021 US Open champion was given a...
ESPN
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry from USTA for US Open
Venus Williams will make her return to the US Open, after being sidelined in 2021, when the event gets underway on Aug. 29 in New York. The United States Tennis Association announced the two-time tournament champion received a wild card in a statement on Wednesday. Williams, 42, a former world...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu ruthlessly dismisses Victoria Azarenka at Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu says she has learned how to "zone in internally" after she ruthlessly dismissed former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2 at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Briton followed up a straight-sets victory over Serena Williams in style and remained incredibly focused as Azarenka suffered...
Tennis-Nadal tastes defeat on injury return, Fritz overpowers Kyrgios
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal lost 7-6(9) 4-6 6-3 to Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday in the Spaniard's first match since pulling out of the Wimbledon semi-finals due to injury, dealing a big blow to his preparations for the U.S. Open.
Tennis-Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.
BBC
Rafael Nadal loses at Cincinnati Open in first match since returning from injury
Rafael Nadal's first match since pulling out of the Wimbledon semi-finals because of injury ended in defeat at the hands of Croatian Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Open. The Spaniard, 36, lost 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-3 to the world number 152. Nadal has spent six weeks recovering from the abdominal...
BBC
Western and Southern Open: Andy Murray loses to fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati
Cameron Norrie recovered from a sloppy start to earn a first career win over Andy Murray in their all-British clash and reach the Cincinnati third round. Norrie, 26, won 3-6 6-3 6-4 in what was only the British number one's second competitive meeting with Murray. Murray, 35, took advantage of...
