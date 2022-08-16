Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Jackson’s new Downtown Director to help continue area’s growth
JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson is open for business!. The need for someone to bridge the gap between small businesses and civilians looking to engage in a more special downtown experience has been heard. TheCO has introduced Beth Ann Simpson as Jackson’s Downtown Director. The soul of the...
WBBJ
Business, local representatives meet to talk about Blue Oval
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn returned to Haywood County on Monday for a yearly meeting and for some updates on the Blue Oval Project. Blackburn met with representatives from Ford, SK, Phillips and Jordan, along many others that will be playing a large part in the Blue Oval Project.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave lauded for exemplary leadership
During last week’s Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals Conference in Rutherford County, Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President of the TAPTP. The TAPTP membership is made up of County Trustees, Collecting Officials, Clerk & Masters, Attorneys, and...
WBBJ
35 inmates achieve their own diploma, certificate
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — CoreCivic says 35 inmates have achieved their own diploma or certificate. On Thursday, CoreCivic says the inmates from the CoreCivic’s Whiteville Correctional Facility attended a graduation ceremony, with 15 people earning their high school equivalency diploma, seven earning a vocational certificate in carpentry, 10 earning their vocational certificate in electrical, and four others earning a vocational certificate in HVAC.
WBBJ
New Jackson financial empowerment director named
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the naming of a new director to help many residents become financially empowered. Mayor Scott Conger announced on Tuesday that Christiana Gallagher has joined the mayor’s office as the city’s Financial Empowerment Director. Gallegher explained what her...
WBBJ
LIFELINE celebrates 75 years of saving lives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is marking their 75th year of saving lives!. LIFELINE announced on Tuesday that they will be kicking off the next years of service with a anniversary themed blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 18. Those who share their blood will get a special t-shirt,...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County Schools issue clear bag policy for ticketed events
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Schools has issued a new clear bag procedure for ticketed events. MSCS did the same on Tuesday after a student stormed a football field wielding a gun last Friday. The school district released a statement about the new procedure on Tuesday, which reads:
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice. All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours. The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street. Customers may experience lower...
WBBJ
City of Jackson marks 200th birthday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A year-long celebration is official concluding. The Bicentennial’s year-long celebration started with Madison County’s Bicentennial anniversary in November of 2021 and concluded with the City of Jackson’s Bicentennial anniversary. The City of Jackson was formed on Aug. 17, 1822. The Bicentennial Commission celebrated...
WBBJ
Community Clean-Up Day to also feature giveaway on Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A giveaway is set to be held during Jackson’s Community Clean-up Day on Saturday. The Clean-up Day is being held to curb illegal dumping in the city by allowing disposal of items such as mattresses, furniture and tires. The resource will be available from 8...
WBBJ
UT Martin to offer ACT prep classes in fall
MARTIN, Tenn. — Need help preparing for the ACT? The University of Tennessee at Martin is here to help, once again. The university says that it is hosting free and virtual ACT workshops and classes throughout the fall semester. The two hour sessions will be held over Zoom. There...
WBBJ
Mom of 4 shares lunchbox ideas for back-to-school season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The back to school season can be an exciting yet chaotic time for students and their families. Mom of four and recipe developer Siri Daly has some advice to help make those busy mornings run smoother, starting with preparing lunches. Daly says some of her favorite...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 18, 2022
NO. P-2022-PR-669 Notice is Hereby Given that on Aug. 3, 2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maggie Hickey, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his/her Estate...
WBBJ
Fundraiser held for Jackson-Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several Jacksonians came to the Jackson Fairgrounds to show their support for their local library. A silent auction, live music, and a book signing could all be found at the Jackson-Madison County Library’s 11th annual Books of Madison County fundraiser. “The Books of Madison County,...
WBBJ
Decatur County Fair opens for attendees
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — It was opening night for the carnival at the Decatur County Fair. Fair attendees could experience it all. There are rides, including the Ring of Fire and the Tornado, and fair games where you can win all kinds of prizes. And of course who can...
WBBJ
Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Opens Football Season at Lake County
The Union City Golden Tornadoes will open their high school football season on the road at Lake County. Coach Nick Markle’s team returns to play following a (7-3) regular season record a year ago, with a first round playoff loss at Memphis Fairley. Following summer practices and scrimmages, coach...
WBBJ
US Marshals says man wanted in Dyersburg found in Florida
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged with four counts of rape of a child out of Dyersburg was found in Florida. The US Marshals Service says that a warrant was issued for 50-year-old Robert Galler earlier in the month of August. After taking over the case, Marshals say that...
WBBJ
Food Truck Spotlight: Congetta’s Chi-talian Favorites
This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re getting a little taste of Italy!. Congetta’s Chi-talian Favorites can usually be found at the corner of Liberty and Main Street in downtown Jackson. Owner Diana Haynes is originally from the Chicago area and says she enjoys bringing a piece of...
WBBJ
Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held in Jackson on October 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 1. Ashley Hennessey, coordinator of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jackson, led the efforts for a grab-and-go lunch held at the Jackson Chamber on Wednesday. It included food and information on the importance...
