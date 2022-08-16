ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

That’s Why?: Struggle ‘The Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for “Complex Mental Health issues”

By Robert Longfellow
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cMkp_0hJoBFf300
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been running afoul of the law for weirdo behavior including burglary and assault. However, now they’re claiming to be seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Before we get to it, do you think they would receive such grace—and Warner Bros. not shelving their movie—if they was a Black actor? You know the answer.

About a week ago, Miller was popped and charged with felony burglary for stealing alcohol from a home in Vermont, allegedly. Recently, the trouble actor broke his silence on the matter, and copped tried and true Hollywood plea—I’m seeking treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in the statement to Variety.

They added, “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The Flash is scheduled for release in 2023 but rumor has it Warner Bros. was considering deading the film due to Miller’s wild behavior. Some of his antics include hurling a chair at a woman, getting the police called on him numerous times in Hawaii and holding down a farm in Vermont that’s loaded with guns and drugs, allegedly.

All that, and his movie is still coming out. You know why.

And for the record, if his mental health issues are sincere, so be it. But they better not be just a creative ploy to keep the bag they’re collecting from Warner Bros. Just saying.

The post That’s Why?: Struggle ‘The Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for “Complex Mental Health issues” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

That’s Why?: Struggle ‘The Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for “Complex Mental Health issues” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
Cheryl E Preston

Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed

In February of this year Lindsey Pearlman, the actress was reported missing by her husband. She was later found dead inside a car near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, California. The family asked for privacy and no case of death was given at the time. Now, according to People, a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner indicates they have completed Pearlman’s autopsy.
Deadline

Jonah Hill Praised By Mental Health Professionals For Sharing Anxiety Attacks, Decision To Quit Public Appearances

Jonah Hill has received plaudits for sharing recently his decision to step back from promoting his films in order to protect his mental health. After the Superbad star opened up in a public letter he shared on Deadline, saying he had suffered for 20 years from anxiety attacks, which were exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events, two psychologists told the BBC of the importance of his message for the wider audience. Dr Sandra Wheatley told the BBC that “somebody who has so much to lose is actually prepared to step back” should be admired. She said that celebrities were performing constantly whenever...
MENTAL HEALTH
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
314
Followers
4K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy