KTUL
Gov. Stitt addresses Tulsa chamber's "State of the State"
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt spoke at the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s “State of the State” luncheon Thursday afternoon. He used the chance to stress what he believes is a strong business acumen heading into a tough November election. This was not the state of...
oklahomawatch.org
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
pryorinfopub.com
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal
The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
KTUL
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers wait on the governor's signature for an emergency order
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)- — Intense drought coupled with skyrocketing hay prices is devastating farmers and ranchers across the state. Oklahoma's American Farmers and Ranchers Cooperative is asking for the government's help. There's a few different options on the table, both in the short and long term. While lawmakers...
KTUL
National chapter condemns lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The national chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is speaking out against a lawsuit recently filed by its Oklahoma chapter. The Oklahoma chapter recently filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen Jr., who was appointed by Stitt to represent the chapter.
Initial, continued Oklahoma unemployment claims decrease, but moving average increases
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Initial and continued unemployment claims decreased in Oklahoma for the week ending Aug. 6, but there was a slight increase in the four-week moving average of both initial and continued claims, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC).
kosu.org
'Something that can't be replaced': What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
KTUL
Early voting for Oklahoma runoff election begins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the Oklahoma runoff election starts today and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds. This election will decide...
KOCO
Gov. Stitt hosts ceremonial signing for new opportunity educational for Oklahoma troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill signed into law provides an educational opportunity for Oklahoma state troopers. Senate Bill 338 strips away some barriers to education for Oklahoma law enforcement officers. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the new law that allows Oklahoma state troopers to get required college credits while...
KTUL
Four Oklahoma kids advance to finals of national mullet competition
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
kgou.org
Study finds Oklahoma teacher pay gap is second highest in the nation
A study of national wage data shows Oklahoma teachers have one of the largest pay disparities in the country when compared to workers with similar jobs. The study by the Economic Policy Institute finds that Oklahoma teachers are paid more than 30 percent less than their college-educated counterparts. The gap...
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
KOCO
2022 Oklahoma Runoff Primary Elections: Everything you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to cast their ballots in the 2022 runoff primary elections. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know before you head to the polls. When do I vote?. Polls are open statewide...
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Oklahoma abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state. Beyond...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker sues state over handling of GEER fund records
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma representative is trying to hold the state accountable in the form of a GEER funds lawsuit. State lawmaker Logan Phillips of District 24 says he doesn't like how the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) handled records. Phillips tells Fox 25 he...
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
Oklahoma parents and students face challenges amid lack of school bus drivers across the state
Many students across Oklahoma are now back in school as of today, and several school districts throughout the area are still seeing a school bus driver shortage.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers getting big pay hike
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a big pay hike for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. "I promised that we would provide law enforcement officers with competitive pay, and we got that one done," the Republican governor said on Tuesday. "Troopers of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are getting a 30 percent pay increase."
