Oklahoma State

KTUL

Gov. Stitt addresses Tulsa chamber's "State of the State"

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt spoke at the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s “State of the State” luncheon Thursday afternoon. He used the chance to stress what he believes is a strong business acumen heading into a tough November election. This was not the state of...
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal

The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Early voting for Oklahoma runoff election begins

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the Oklahoma runoff election starts today and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds. This election will decide...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Four Oklahoma kids advance to finals of national mullet competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
MCALESTER, OK
kgou.org

Study finds Oklahoma teacher pay gap is second highest in the nation

A study of national wage data shows Oklahoma teachers have one of the largest pay disparities in the country when compared to workers with similar jobs. The study by the Economic Policy Institute finds that Oklahoma teachers are paid more than 30 percent less than their college-educated counterparts. The gap...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker sues state over handling of GEER fund records

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma representative is trying to hold the state accountable in the form of a GEER funds lawsuit. State lawmaker Logan Phillips of District 24 says he doesn't like how the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) handled records. Phillips tells Fox 25 he...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022

As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town

Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma troopers getting big pay hike

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a big pay hike for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. "I promised that we would provide law enforcement officers with competitive pay, and we got that one done," the Republican governor said on Tuesday. "Troopers of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are getting a 30 percent pay increase."
OKLAHOMA STATE

