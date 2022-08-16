ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta supervisors back Sheriff Johnson's plan to build new jail away from downtown

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago

Shasta County supervisors agree with Sheriff Michael Johnson’s vision of building a new jail and rehabilitation campus outside of downtown Redding.

After hearing a presentation from assistant County Executive Officer Eric Magrini on options for a new jail, including expanding the current one downtown , supervisors unanimously backed the sheriff at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“I do not think (a downtown facility) can accommodate a permanent solution for this community. It just won't work,” said Johnson, who addressed supervisors after Magrini spoke. The sheriff suggested that expanding a jail to an entire city block probably doesn’t jibe with Redding’s plans for future downtown revitalization.

However, supervisors, also agreeing with Johnson, voted to build a 256-bed facility next to the existing jail — at a cost of roughly $125 million — as they wait for the new jail to be built, which could take up to eight years. The addition will take an estimated four years to complete.

“I am 100% for a temporary and a permanent solution,” Johnson said.

On Tuesday, Magrini gave supervisors three options for a downtown expansion. One was the 256-bed facility next to the existing jail. The other two featured 800 beds and 1,056 beds, a facility that would essentially stretch from the existing jail to the current courthouse on the west side of Court Street.

Magrini also said the county could consider building a new jail on 40 acres that the county owns at the north end of Old Oregon Trail, south of Highway 44 and east of Airport Road.

While supervisors did not select that site, Johnson felt the property could be ideal. The supervisors agreed, though they did vote to have Johnson host a public workshop to talk about the new jail and other potential properties.

Johnson plans to hold a public workshop to talk more about the new jail. The date has not been determined.

In May, supervisors voted unanimously to allocate $25 million of the $35 million from the American Recovery Plan Act money the county is receiving toward the construction of a jail.

"This is a historic day for Shasta County," said Supervisor Les Baugh, who chairs the board. "We have given direction for a future path for taking care of some immediate needs — as immediate as they can be — but also the ultimate goal of what this county needs for this next century."

But building a new jail on remote property with 1,056 beds would cost roughly $525 million, acting County Executive Officer Patrick Minturn said.

It’s not clear where the county will get the money to build the 256-bed addition downtown or the new jail.

Minturn has suggested that the state's budget has a surplus “and part of the plan would be to work with our state elected officials (Assemblywoman Megan Dahle and Senator Brian Dahle) to pursue potential funding for nice things that could be in a new facility, (such as) the more rehabilitative elements."

Meanwhile, Supervisor Joe Chimenti said it’s important that the board supports Johnson’s vision.

“We need the right facility,” Chimenti said. “We can’t do this again, and we have been doing it for a long time. We just can’t keep kicking the can down the road.”

In early 2017, Shasta County supervisors pulled the plug on a 64-bed jail expansion after concerns were raised that the county did not have the money to operate the facility. That decision was made three months before ground was to be broken on the project.

In late July, Johnson had to close one floor of the jail due to critical staffing shortages.

Magrini told supervisors that a new state-of-the-art facility will help retain employees, calling the existing jail a concrete box. He also said a new jail with a contemporary design could be run with a leaner workforce.

"I have been a part of many jail proposals over the years," said Magrini, who was the sheriff before he resigned in June 2021 to become assistant CEO. "Those all failed because of operational costs. It is what ultimately forced the county to take an offramp."

Later in the meeting, Magrini addressed the working conditions at the current jail, which he called a concrete box.

“It’s old. It’s a 40-year-plus facility. It’s dark, it’s noisy, it’s confined. It was antiquated when it opened,” Magrini said.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta supervisors back Sheriff Johnson's plan to build new jail away from downtown

Comments / 1

