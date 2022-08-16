Read full article on original website
Related
Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup
The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
Twin Falls teacher spends '$2,000 a year' out of pocket for classroom supplies and works long hours to fill staffing shortages
IDAHO, USA — From an early age, Leah Jones knew exactly what she wanted to do. “My mother was a teacher, and so I was like, ‘I want to do this,'” Jones said. “The rewarding part is the kids, and watching them grow and learn.”. For...
7 Things That Happen Every Time You Go To Dierkes In Twin Falls
Dierkes is one of the more popular destinations for families in the summer. It is a ton of fun and families can really enjoy it. And every time I have gone to Dierkes, or know anyone who has, these things always happen. Search Frantically For Cash. It is only $5...
Is This Twin Falls Home’s Unique Silo Cool or Tacky?
There are cookie-cutter homes in Twin Falls and there are completely custom and unique houses in Twin Falls. We love variety in architecture, but is it possible to go too far in an attempt to be different and memorable?. Check Out The Twin Falls ‘Silo House’. The Preserve is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adult Shops in Twin Falls
For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
Twin Falls Police Recognize Citizen for Helping Save a Life
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has being recognized for helping Twin Falls Police save the life of another man at the Perrine Bridge earlier this summer. The Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury presented the Chief's Partnership Award to Antonio Venegas-Hernandez for his actions on June 12, at the Perrine Bridge. Venegas-Hernandez stopped on the bridge after seeing Twin Falls Police holding onto a man on the outside of the railing. Venegas-Hernandez grabbed the man and held onto him until other officers arrived. A wooden plaque presented to him reads, "Your selfless action was instrumental in preventing this individual from falling to his death. Your actions reflect the highest values and principles of our community."
kmvt
‘Big’ things are in the works for the 2022 Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2020, two women from the Magic Valley, Larae Saufley and Angela Johnson, came together with friends to wave flags on the Perrine Bridge to honor those lost on September 11th. Last year, that small ceremony blossomed into a massive memorial that drew hundreds...
UPDATE: Combine Catches Fire Northwest of Paul
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A combine caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Paul burning part of a farm field. According to the Westend Fire Protection District, the fire was at 700 W and 125 N where the piece of farm machinery experienced some sort of mechanical failure causing it to be destroyed and igniting part of a malt barley field on fire. Five fire engines and crews responded and were able to get the blaze out in about 30 to 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and not structures were damaged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
76-year-old man found after being locked in Idaho park restroom for 36 hours
DECLO, Idaho — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently...
kmvt
TFCS: Deputies seeking assistance locating missing person
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) Twin Falls County deputies have reported that the family of Jimenez has contacted the sheriffs office and she has returned home. No other information has been made available. UPDATE (9:47 p.m.) Twin Falls County deputies and search and rescue crews have...
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
Fire Burning Near Carey
UPDATE 8/17: According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the Dry Creek Fire is estimated at around 300 acres northwest of Carey. Several structures in the area had been threatened by the blaze. According to the Carey Rural Fire and Rescue, the suspected cause may have been a rock that got caught up in a combine working in a barley field. Back burns were conducted Tuesday night to establish containment lines and slow the progression of the blaze. An estimated control date has been set for Friday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Missing Woman Found
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday morning after leaving her home on foot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search crews were trying to locate 51-year-old Brenda Jimenez who was last seen at her home on 3800 N and 2400 E southeast of Filer. The sheriff's office said she had gone off on foot and is considered at risk. If you have any information on her whereabouts call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911. Search And Rescue is using a K9 to help find the woman.
Idaho judge sentences man who chased boy on bicycle with pickup to prison
BURLEY — A Cassia County judge sent a local man to prison for chasing children riding bicycles at the skatepark in his pickup and nearly hitting one of them. After the July 2021 incident, video surveillance was given to police and posted on social media showing Michael Guizar driving on the grass through the city park, hitting a tree and following the child on a bicycle across the street and onto the grass where the child jumped off the bike and ran. Guizar then hit...
Three Southern Idaho Counties Oppose Installation of 400 Wind Turbines
SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions on Monday to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho. With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.
Comments / 0