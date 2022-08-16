Read full article on original website
Des Moines relocates school speed zone sign on University Ave.
DES MOINES, Iowa — After the hit and run death of a 14-year-old girl Des Moines’s city council made changes to the city’s school speed zone ordinance to change the language from school “houses” to school “facilities”. Now areas within 200 feet of a school facility like a sports field are considered school speed zones. […]
Elementary Students Return TO Audubon On August 23 While Middle And High School Students Return On August 29
The 2022-23 School year of Audubon Community Schools is a week away, and Superintendent Eric Trager is excited to welcome everyone back. Most school districts take the summer to do facility upgrades while teachers and students are away, which is no different for Audubon. Trager says they have been working hard all summer on a major renovation of their middle and high school building.
Carroll Area Development Corporation Rebrands As Carroll County Growth Partnership To Better Reflect Mission
The Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC) is adopting a new motif to better reflect the organization’s purpose and goals. The economic development agency will now operate as the Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP), but the incorporated legal name will remain Carroll Area Development Corporation. Executive Director Kimberly Tiefenthaler says, “Since starting my position seven months ago, projecting the best and strengthening partnerships countywide has been at the top of my list, but I didn’t foresee a total rebranding.” According to her, the change comes after numerous work sessions with stakeholders, the CADC Executive Board, and CADC/Chamber staff.” The new name more accurately represents its mission to support businesses beyond just the City of Carroll. They’ve also updated their positioning statement, which now reads, “Carroll County Growth Partnership provides economic development resources and expertise to businesses and communities throughout Carroll County to enhance growth while strengthening our communities and building a better quality of place.” CCGP President Mike Franey says, “Now, moving forward, we can continue to grow our partnerships through the county by working to better the economic strength of our businesses through retention, attraction, and expansion, and therefore grow Carroll County as a whole.” The rollout is expected to take some time, but staff encourages local businesses and residents to be on the lookout for coming updates.
Wild Rose Casino And Hotel Donates $5,000 To Local Food Bank
Wild Rose Casino and Hotel in Jefferson recently donated $5,000 in support of a local food bank. Last week, representatives from Wild Rose presented a check to the Greene County Christian Action Resource Center (ARC) Food Bank, which provides no-cost food donations to families in need within Greene County. ARC Director Shirley Haupert says, “We greatly appreciate the donation from Wild Rose. The money will help feed many families in need and ease their food insecurities. Without great partners like the casino, our mission would be much more challenging.” Greene County ARC uses donations like this to provide a week’s worth of food to around 130 Greene County families each month. General Manager Travis Dvorak says, “Shirley Haupert and the ARC team provide a great service to families throughout Greene County. When the idea was brought up, we all enthusiastically agreed to support their mission.” Monetary and non-perishable food donations are accepted year-round at ARC and can be dropped off at 1006 N. Vine St. in Jefferson.
Former Fort Dodge Shopping Center Is Sold
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) A staple of downtown Fort Dodge for decades has been sold to an out of state company. to Jamerson Group Corp based out of Conyers, Georgia, that’s according to details available through the Webster County Assessor’s office. Selling far under a third of its current assessed value of nearly $750,000.00.
JoAnn Gehling of Carroll
JoAnn Gehling, 80 of Carroll, died Thursday morning August 18, 2022, at Accura Nursing Home in Carroll, Iowa surrounded by her seven children following a brief illness. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Mass servers will be Kolbi Peter and Camri Peter. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Special music will be by Maggie Gehling and Elizabeth Mills. Lector for the mass will be Alvin Mueggenberg. Gift bearers will be JoAnn’s grandchildren. Eucharistic Ministers will be Mary Grossman, and Sister Joann Gehling F.S.P.A. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Jesse Schwanz, Breanna Haberl, Cory Haberl, Elizabeth Mills, Jordan Wessling, Caleb Wessling, Mitch Gehling, Jack Gehling, Samantha Gehling, Lilly Gehling, Calvin Gehling, Maggie Gehling, Lucy Gehling, Tyler Gehling, Reese Gehling, Carter Gehling and Kenna Gehling. Casket Bearers will be Nathan Haberl, Spencer Gehling, Josh Gehling, Max Gehling, Casey Gehling, Jacob Wessling, and Conner Gehling. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll, Iowa.
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
New VA clinic opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
Inflation impacts American staple: State Fair food costs
Fair season is in full swing in many states across the country, and it’s one of the first normal years for state fairs since the pandemic. One of the largest and most popular State Fairs happens in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa State Fair was first held in 1854 and is deep-rooted in tradition.
Pat Langel of Omaha formerly of Templeton
Mass of the Christian for 71-year-old, Pat Langel of Omaha formerly of Templeton will be held at 10am on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Church in Templeton. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Templeton. There will be a rosary and visitation at 9am prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
Crumbl Cookies opening second Des Moines metro location
Crumbl Cookies is opening a second metro location near Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.It's planned for the strip mall at 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy, suite 3119, which houses T.J. Maxx and Kirkland's Home.Why it matters: The Des Moines area went wild for the opening of the Ankeny location earlier this year, where two-hour long lines were the norm.Another store closer to the western suburbs will likely also be a big draw.State of play: The cookie chain is known for their creative rotating cookie menu, with flavors like cornbread, key lime pie and caramel popcorn.What's next: While no grand opening date has been announced yet, expect it to open in the coming months, a spokesperson told Axios.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 17, 2022
2:04am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of East Percival Street, Rippey. 2:13am: A deputy investigated suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Main Street, Grand Junction. 3:00am: A deputy located a missing stop sign on U Avenue and 170th Street. 3:10pm: Donald Schultz 23...
Dena Sheeder Obituary
Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA.
Supervisors voice frustrations over issues with new Guthrie County Jail addition
(Guthrie Co) The new Guthrie County Jail facility project was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Guthrie County Board Chairman Mike Dickson and Sheriff Marty Arganbright expressed their frustration with the way the windows were designed which has the wrong type of glass, allowing people to see inside of the jail cells and other areas.
Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” hails from Audubon County
(Audubon) The largest bull in the entire state of Iowa is named Albert and lives in Audubon. No, we aren’t talking about the giant statue in the park. This particular Albert is owned by Randy and Crystal Dreher and consumed approximately 90 pounds of feed and 15 gallons of water per day. The 3,042 pounder from Dreher Angus is the 2022 winner of the Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” contest.
Power restored to 2,200 people in Ames after brief outage
The south area of Ames underwent a power outage starting around 8 a.m. Wednesday and lasting for roughly an hour before electric services restored it. Two substations at Mortensen Street and Veterinary Medicine experienced mechanical failures. Within a few minutes, Veterinary Medicine was restored with power. The Mortensen outages affected the area around the station. Approximately 2,200 customers were without power.
Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines
Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
Des Moines residents aim to stop at-home gun store from setting up shop near Terrace Hill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Des Moines residents want to stop a gun seller from setting up shop in a home near the Governor's Mansion. Neighbors just filed an appeal after the City ruled that Travis Aslin doesn't need a permit to operate his business. That was because a...
