Hartford school district addresses several issues ahead of the start of school
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The countdown to a new school year has begun. Bus drivers are gearing up to make their rounds while students in Hartford gathered to receive backpacks and supplies. But will there be enough teachers to meet classroom demands? “The good news is that since we kicked off our hiring season in […]
Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The school year is just around the corner. Students in New Haven are getting ready to head back to school at Thursday’s rally. The rally was organized by community partners and was held at Bowen Field. Organizers say the event is to get kids...
VIDEO: CT’s education commissioner hosts superintendents for back to school meeting
Board votes to approve lease between Airport authority and private developer. With a 43 year lease now signed, Tweed and the city of New Haven is officially in business with Avports LLC.
Superintendents from across CT gather for back-to-school meeting
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – School superintendents from all over Connecticut gathered at Berlin High School this morning for the Education Commissioner’s annual Back-to-School meeting. The theme for this year is “The Sky Is Not the Limit,” and who better to talk about that than former astronaut Bernard A. Harris, Jr., who has spent more than […]
Hartford Foundation hands out school supplies at Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. — Just steps from the first base line at Dunkin' Donuts Park, a different line entirely formed; one made up of students and families from all over the Hartford area eager for the upcoming school year. Hartford Public Schools welcomed students to the “Back to School Celebration”,...
Rally for mental health services in Killingly held at state capitol
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Killingly residents got together for a rally at the state capitol Wednesday to continue a push for a mental health clinic at the high school. This comes as the Connecticut Department of Education is investigating into the Killingly Board of Education and demanding answers to why their request for a mental health clinic was denied.
East Hampton’s Board of Education approves armed guards for all schools
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - East Hampton Board of Education members on Monday night approved a measure that adds armed security guards to all schools. District leaders approved the hiring of three additional guards as part of a plan to make their classrooms safer. They said they will need to...
New policy in Hartford schools protects transgender and nonconforming students
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More protections are in place for transgender and nonconforming students in Hartford. The board of education passed a new policy Tuesday night. The policy touches on areas like privacy, pronouns and bathroom access. It went into effect immediately. Advocates say it’s a big win for transgender...
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk this weekend
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Not a day goes by when Lisa Dean doesn’t think about losing her son Joe to a fentanyl overdose. Joe died in December of 2018. Lisa says fentanyl is still a prevalent issue in Connecticut. “Over 600 people have died since January,” says Dean.
CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party
HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party. “I got six grandbabies...
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More
Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
UConn Policy Institute Releases First Statewide Report on Police Use of Force
Connecticut residents got their first look today at statewide statistics on police use of force in a report from the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy that shows the biggest cities with highest number of arrests – Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and Waterbury – have the most incidents.
Mother of student who was called racial slur in Enfield speaks out
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after an Enfield student was allegedly called a racial slur while fundraising in town, according to officials. Enfield School Superintendent Christopher Drezek sent a letter to parents saying that the Enfield High School football team was fundraising around town for the upcoming season this past weekend. According […]
Murals revitalizing Parkville section of Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Revitalizing a community can sometimes be complicated, tough work. Right now, one project is going on in Hartford where they are just using a brush and a few buckets of paint. Whether a vibrant red parrot appears to take flight or messages of love inspired by the words of Dr. […]
VIDEO: Mandatory water ban in Putnam
Mother speaks out after Enfield student athlete called racial slur. BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Transitioning to high school. Tips for transitioning to high school. Enfield football player called...
Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut
The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut’s larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies.
Tracey Rejects Reading “Crisis” Framing
“When I hear those numbers, it makes me cringe,” Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers told Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey. Speaking at a public hearing, she was referring to New Haven Public Schools’ test scores from the past year, which officials have referred to as a reading and math “crisis.”
What to expect from this year’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican Parade and festival following in Bushnell Park will be back invigorating the streets of Hartford. Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega says it will be bigger than ever. “We have confirmed so far that more than 20 floats, so it’s going to be colorful. Music, culture, […]
