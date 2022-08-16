ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The school year is just around the corner. Students in New Haven are getting ready to head back to school at Thursday’s rally. The rally was organized by community partners and was held at Bowen Field. Organizers say the event is to get kids...
WTNH

Superintendents from across CT gather for back-to-school meeting

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – School superintendents from all over Connecticut gathered at Berlin High School this morning for the Education Commissioner’s annual Back-to-School meeting. The theme for this year is “The Sky Is Not the Limit,” and who better to talk about that than former astronaut Bernard A. Harris, Jr., who has spent more than […]
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Connecticut Education
Connecticut Government
Hartford, CT
Eyewitness News

Rally for mental health services in Killingly held at state capitol

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Killingly residents got together for a rally at the state capitol Wednesday to continue a push for a mental health clinic at the high school. This comes as the Connecticut Department of Education is investigating into the Killingly Board of Education and demanding answers to why their request for a mental health clinic was denied.
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

New policy in Hartford schools protects transgender and nonconforming students

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More protections are in place for transgender and nonconforming students in Hartford. The board of education passed a new policy Tuesday night. The policy touches on areas like privacy, pronouns and bathroom access. It went into effect immediately. Advocates say it’s a big win for transgender...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Not a day goes by when Lisa Dean doesn’t think about losing her son Joe to a fentanyl overdose. Joe died in December of 2018. Lisa says fentanyl is still a prevalent issue in Connecticut. “Over 600 people have died since January,” says Dean.
MADISON, CT
fox61.com

CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party. “I got six grandbabies...
HARTFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage

The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Mother of student who was called racial slur in Enfield speaks out

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after an Enfield student was allegedly called a racial slur while fundraising in town, according to officials. Enfield School Superintendent Christopher Drezek sent a letter to parents saying that the Enfield High School football team was fundraising around town for the upcoming season this past weekend. According […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Murals revitalizing Parkville section of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Revitalizing a community can sometimes be complicated, tough work. Right now, one project is going on in Hartford where they are just using a brush and a few buckets of paint.   Whether a vibrant red parrot appears to take flight or messages of love inspired by the words of Dr. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Mandatory water ban in Putnam

Crews are battling a barn fire in Watertown Wednesday evening. (Video Credit: Branden Mailloux) Mother speaks out after Enfield student athlete called racial slur. BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Transitioning to high school. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tips for transitioning to high school. Updated: 6 hours ago. Enfield football player called...
PUTNAM, CT
New Haven Independent

Tracey Rejects Reading ​“Crisis” Framing

“When I hear those numbers, it makes me cringe,” Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers told Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey. Speaking at a public hearing, she was referring to New Haven Public Schools’ test scores from the past year, which officials have referred to as a reading and math ​“crisis.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

What to expect from this year’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican Parade and festival following in Bushnell Park will be back invigorating the streets of Hartford. Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega says it will be bigger than ever. “We have confirmed so far that more than 20 floats, so it’s going to be colorful. Music, culture, […]
HARTFORD, CT

