ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 9

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations

Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Rick Ross’ Wingstop Franchise Has Been Cheating Employees, Fined More Than $100K for Labor Violations in Mississippi

Rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross‘s chicken wing franchise, Wingstop, has been fined to the tune of $114,427 in labor violations, according to the Mississippi Department of Labor. The fines apply to five Wingstop franchise locations in Mississippi. The company reportedly forced its employees to “pay for their own uniforms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
105.5 The Fan

Rick Ross Addresses Wingstop Violations, Says Biggest Boss Never Makes Same Mistake Twice

Rick Ross is addressing the Department of Labor recently fining his family's Wingstop locations in Mississippi. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Rick Ross hopped on his Instagram Story to issue a statement after news recently broke that five Wingstop locations in Mississippi franchised by his Boss Wing Enterprises had been fined over $100,000 for violations involving over 200 employees. In the video, Ross is sitting behind a piano in reflection mode.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Jackson, MS
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Society
RadarOnline

Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million

Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Ross
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Child Labor#U S Department Of Labor#Mmg#Tmz#Hour Division
105.5 The Fan

Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines

R. Kelly's five-figure prison commissary fund is being seized due to outstanding court fines. On Aug. 4, the prosecution in R. Kelly's New York federal sex crimes case filed a motion in regard to obtaining the $27,828.24 the disgraced singer has in his prison commissary reserve in order to pay off the $140,900 he still owes to the court in fine, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy