Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Rick Ross’ Wingstop Franchise Has Been Cheating Employees, Fined More Than $100K for Labor Violations in Mississippi
Rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross‘s chicken wing franchise, Wingstop, has been fined to the tune of $114,427 in labor violations, according to the Mississippi Department of Labor. The fines apply to five Wingstop franchise locations in Mississippi. The company reportedly forced its employees to “pay for their own uniforms,...
Rick Ross Addresses Wingstop Violations, Says Biggest Boss Never Makes Same Mistake Twice
Rick Ross is addressing the Department of Labor recently fining his family's Wingstop locations in Mississippi. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Rick Ross hopped on his Instagram Story to issue a statement after news recently broke that five Wingstop locations in Mississippi franchised by his Boss Wing Enterprises had been fined over $100,000 for violations involving over 200 employees. In the video, Ross is sitting behind a piano in reflection mode.
