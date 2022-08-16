Read full article on original website
MTSU honors 300-plus undergrad scholars on summer 2022 dean’s list
300 Middle Tennessee State University students are included on the latest dean’s list for their academic achievements for the summer 2022 semester. This new list, alphabetized by home county, state and surname, is the final compilation by the MTSU Records Office of the names and hometowns of 307 undergraduate students earning the dean’s list distinction for the spring.
