'When it's triple digits, I get scared' | Extreme heat disproportionately affects low income and communities of color
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is facing extreme heat this summer with temperatures in the triple digits. At this point, everyone is trying to beat the heat. Kesha Holmes lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. Each summer, she says she prepares for the heat by purchasing water, fans, and avoiding the kitchen area at home.
Why xeriscapes might be the next generation of home landscapes in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Great American lawn, the setting for barbeques, wiffleball games, and picnics for generations, could be the next causality of the climate crisis in the west. In reality, experts say the lawn should never have existed in California in the first place. "It's insane how much...
Geomagnetic storm to bring aurora borealis as far south as Oregon, Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A geomagnetic storm, considered 'strong' and a 3 out of 5 on NOAA's scale, is expected to bring the aurora borealis as far south as Oregon and even portions of Northern California. A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when there...
Clouds and a few sprinkles keeping temperatures cooler today
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a welcome, albeit brief, relief from the heat today with overcast skies blanketing much of Northern California. The clouds aren't quite enough to bring substantial rain to the valley, but an occasional drop is possible through the early evening. A large ridge of high...
Rynor Report one-on-one with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that grant money is coming to California to help prepare the state for natural disasters and man-made threats like terrorism. The focus areas include election security, cyber security, border security, and three others. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the threats...
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
15-year-old Elk Grove student faces attempted murder charge after fire extinguisher attack
A video circulating from the violent attack at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove show a student hit with a fire extinguisher. He is now on concussion protocol.
Elk Grove school attack: Victim's father says violent attack could have been prevented
The victim’s father has returned to the school Thursday for answers. He said his son never wants to return there.
