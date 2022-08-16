ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

abc10.com

Clouds and a few sprinkles keeping temperatures cooler today

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a welcome, albeit brief, relief from the heat today with overcast skies blanketing much of Northern California. The clouds aren't quite enough to bring substantial rain to the valley, but an occasional drop is possible through the early evening. A large ridge of high...
Rynor Report one-on-one with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that grant money is coming to California to help prepare the state for natural disasters and man-made threats like terrorism. The focus areas include election security, cyber security, border security, and three others. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the threats...
