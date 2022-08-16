ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett in Week 1?

Rookie Kenny Pickett might be making a move in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback derby. The 2022 first-round pick took snaps with the first team at practice on Tuesday, perhaps suggesting that Pickett could be their starter right away. Colin Cowherd is hoping that the Steelers make Pickett the opening-week starter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line

Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
NFL

