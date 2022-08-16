ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Recorder

Biden signs into law Democrats’ wide-ranging climate change, health care and tax bill

By Jennifer Shutt
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUoAp_0hJo6IA800

The climate, health care and tax package , which passed the U.S. Senate following a 51-50 vote and the U.S. House on a party-line 220-207 vote, totals about $750 billion in new spending. Screenshot

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed his party’s signature climate, health care and tax package into law Tuesday, capping off more than a year of tumultuous negotiations that saw his original proposal to Congress slimmed down considerably.

Flanked by a handful of Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, Biden sharply contrasted his outlook for the country with that of Republicans, who unanimously voted against the package.

“My fellow Americans, that’s the choice we face — we can protect the already powerful or show the courage to build a future where everybody has an even shot,” Biden said. “That’s the America I believe in.”

The law, which passed the U.S. Senate following a 51-50 vote and the U.S. House on a party-line 220-207 vote , totals about $750 billion in new spending, though it would actually reduce the country’s deficit in the long term by allowing Medicare to negotiate some prescription drug prices and changing a handful of taxes.

Sparse attendance

The signing Tuesday at the White House was attended by just five Democrats, in part because Congress is in the middle of its August recess with lawmakers back in their home states campaigning ahead of the November elections. Reps. Frank Pallone of New Jersey and Kathy Castor of Florida accompanied Manchin, Schumer and Clyburn.

But Biden, who returned to Washington, D.C., to sign the bill after vacationing at a South Carolina beach, plans to hold a second event to mark the bill’s enactment on Sept. 6. That celebration will likely have many more Democrats in attendance.

No Republicans voted for the package , which Democrats advanced using the complicated budget reconciliation process that gets around the U.S. Senate’s legislative filibuster.

Biden said Tuesday that the new law would set up Americans for a better future.

“The bill I’m about to sign is not just about today, it’s about tomorrow,” Biden said.

“It’s about delivering progress and prosperity to American families, it’s about showing the American people that democracy still works in America, notwithstanding all the talk of its demise.”

Historic climate funding

The law, which will roll out in phases over the next few years, will funnel $370 billion to clean energy programs , including electric vehicle tax credits and tax incentives for energy companies to produce renewable energy.

Biden said that the “bill is the biggest step forward on climate ever.”

It will cap Medicare recipients’ out-of-pocket prescription costs at $2,000 annually beginning in 2025 and will allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of some of the more expensive Medicare prescription drugs beginning in 2026.

The cost of insulin for Medicare patients would be capped at $35, though Democrats were unable to keep a provision in the final agreement that would have capped the monthly co-pay for people with private health insurance.

The proposals throughout the package are paid for by instituting a 15% minimum tax on corporations with incomes more than $1 billion and a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks, as well as by allowing Medicare to negotiate some prescription drug prices.

Boosting Internal Revenue Service coffers by $80 billion to increase compliance with tax laws already in place as well as the new changes is expected to bring in additional revenue, helping to further offset the roughly $750 billion price tag for the package.

IRS budget breakdown

The IRS funding would be divided up with $46.5 billion to bolster staff and update technology, $25.3 billion for operations support, $4.8 billion to update business systems and $3.2 billion for taxpayer services.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig earlier this month that the federal government’s boost in funding for the agency would not lead audit rates to “rise relative to recent years for households making under $400,000 annually.”

“Instead, enforcement resources will focus on high-end noncompliance,” Yellen wrote.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

While the legislation, named the Inflation Reduction Act, is expected to reduce the nation’s deficit, it likely won’t have much of an impact on inflation, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The agency’s analysts wrote that the “the bill would have a negligible effect on inflation” during the current year and that during 2023 “inflation would probably be between 0.1 percentage point lower and 0.1 percentage point higher under the bill than it would be under current law.”

The Penn Wharton Budget Model from the University of Pennsylvania had a similar assessment, estimating that the law “would have no meaningful effect on inflation in the near term but would reduce inflation by around 0.1 percentage points by the middle of the first decade.”

“These point estimates, however, are not statistically different from zero, indicating a low level of confidence that the legislation would have any measurable impact on inflation,” The Penn Wharton Budget Model said.

Many setbacks

The legislation, originally pitched by Biden as a multi-trillion-dollar proposal dubbed Build Back Better, took more than a year to come together.

Democrats in the U.S. House originally passed a $2 trillion package last November before the legislation stalled out in the U.S. Senate amid disagreements between progressive and centrist Democrats about the size and elements of the bill.

Manchin and Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema were considered significant obstacles to enacting many of the more progressive legislative goals, including closing the carried interest loophole that primarily benefits wealthy hedge fund managers and providing subsidies for child care and paid family leave programs.

Manchin and Schumer, a New York Democrat, relaunched negotiations earlier this summer following many starts and stops during the first half of the year.

At the time, many Democrats were skeptical anything would come of the closely held, private talks, but encouraged the two to reach a final agreement that would meet some of the party’s goals.

The duo announced the surprise agreement on July 27, but Schumer needed to make some tweaks to the bill to get Sinema on board.

With the support of all 50 of the Senate’s Democrats secured, Schumer brought the legislation to the floor for debate and an all-night amendment voting session known as vote-a-rama earlier this month.

The Senate passed the measure on a 51-50 vote on Aug. 7 with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote amid uniform Republican opposition.

The package then cleared the U.S. House on Aug. 12 after members broke their summer recess to return to Capitol Hill to debate and then vote on the bill.

Promoting the new law

Biden and many of his Cabinet secretaries are expected to travel throughout the country in the coming weeks to champion the new law ahead of the November midterm elections.

Progressive Democrats have already begun making their pitch to voters on the provisions left by the wayside, telling constituents that those proposals could become law if more Democrats are elected to Congress later this year.

Republicans, who uniformly voted against the bill, are making the opposite case.

During floor debate and on the campaign trail, GOP lawmakers say the law will increase energy costs, lead to IRS audits on families and small businesses, and harm the economy.

“Our economy is in a fragile state as we emerge from this pandemic,” Michigan GOP Rep. Fred Upton said during floor debate, while touting his support of several bipartisan packages this Congress. “We have seen decades-high inflation that is crushing Main Street and squeezing the middle class.”

The post Biden signs into law Democrats’ wide-ranging climate change, health care and tax bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema

U.S. Senate Democrats’ wide-ranging tax, climate and health bill appears set to pass after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona struck a deal to soften the measure’s corporate tax increase and a second tax hike aimed at wealthy finance-sector workers, Schumer told reporters Friday. The revenue lost to obtain Sinema’s support […] The post U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ARIZONA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Manchin and U.S. Senate Democrats strike a deal on major health, climate, tax package

WASHINGTON — West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck an agreement Wednesday for a Democrats-only reconciliation package that would allow negotiations on some Medicare prescription drugs, end corporate tax loopholes and address climate change as well as invest in energy projects. President Joe Biden in a statement on […] The post Manchin and U.S. Senate Democrats strike a deal on major health, climate, tax package appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Excise Tax#Tax Bill#Irs#Tax Credit#Politics Federal#Presidential Election#Politics Whitehouse#Income Tax#The U S Senate#The U S House#Congress#Republicans#Americans#Medicare#The White House
MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders Challenges Democrats and Republicans to Get the Child Tax Credit Expanded

The trending topic in politics this week is the Inflation Reduction Act. This measure, spearheaded by the Democrats, is attempting to reduce climate change and invest in renewable energy. One measure on the bill was an insulin cap, which was struck down by the GOP. Senator Bernie Sanders recently attempted to add his own measure to the bill — expanding the child tax credit. It seems the odds are quite literally against him.
INCOME TAX
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer IRS funding boost will mean audits for middle class, GOP says

Republicans argued that the $80 billion boost to IRS funding included in the Democratic inflation bill would end up hurting lower- and middle-class taxpayers, rather than the billionaires advertised by Democrats. Democrats say that the Inflation Reduction Act provision to bolster IRS tax enforcement will net $124 billion in revenue,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

One-sixth of Biden's new income tax revenue will come from the middle class

When Republicans raised concerns that President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act would sic the IRS on those earning less than $200,000, Democrats still refused to vote for an amendment specifically barring the IRS from doing so. Instead, they had Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pinky-swear not to increase audits on middle- and low-income workers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
813
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy