Training camps are in full swing, which means the 2022 NFL regular season is right around the corner. Almost every team looks different than it did last season, creating an opportunity for owners to target 2022 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts. San Francisco is one team that will have a different quarterback under center, as Trey Lance will take over after primarily backing up Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie season. Lance's mobility and big arm could create 2022 Fantasy football sleepers on San Francisco's roster.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO