Man shot by Tulare police after 'reaching for a gun,' expected to live

By Eric Woomer, Visalia Times-Delta
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXn0y_0hJo5xsM00

A man was shot by police and now Tulare County detectives must figure out what led to the shooting.

Just after noon, Tulare 911 dispatchers began getting calls of a man with a gun who was driving in the area of Tulare Avenue and I Street. Four officers arrived within five minutes, Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa said.

The officers walked over to the man who was parked and seated in the driver's seat. Police found the man near I Street and King Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCNoG_0hJo5xsM00

"The suspect exited the driver's seat of the vehicle and was immediately conformational and uncooperative," Hinojosa said. "Officers asked for his compliance, and he continued to be uncooperative. Officers noted that they believed they saw what appeared to be a gun in his pants and made a movement consistent with him reaching for a gun."

Shots rang out near the man's pickup truck, which was parked in a lot between two churches. The suspect fell to the ground. Of the four officers who arrived, two fired their weapons.

"Officers immediately began life saving measures, CPR and tourniquets," Hinojosa said.

An ambulance was called and the man was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive. Police wouldn't release the man's name.

The officers weren't injured and Hinojosa said a gun was found at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDQ32_0hJo5xsM00

"The officers were pretty shaken up and rattled, however, we are seeing to it that they are getting the care they need," he said.

Tulare County Sheriff's Department will handle the incident from the time the shots were fired. Tulare police officers will investigate the call that led to the shooting.

All four officers are likely to be placed on paid administrative leave.

The case will be forwarded to District Attorney Tim Ward who will have the ultimate call on if the shooting was justified.

Hinojosa didn't say if body cameras were worn.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Man shot by Tulare police after 'reaching for a gun,' expected to live

