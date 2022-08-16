ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘They beat each other senseless’: House of the Dragon director discusses shocking child violence scene

A director of House of the Dragon has spoken out about some of the violent scenes in the forthcoming Game of Thrones spin-off. Set to launch on Sky Atlantic on Monday 22 August, the fantasy drama series will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place roughly 300 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones. Miguel Sapochnik, who previously directed well-reviewed Game of Thrones episodes such as “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards”, recently recalled one of the more memorable moments of filming.“I had a scene where five kids between the ages of nine...
spoilertv.com

High School - First Look Promo, Promotional Photos + Premiere Date

Based on musicians Tegan and Sara Quin's best-selling memoir, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of sisters growing up down the hall from one another.
thecinemaholic.com

Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.
spoilertv.com

Superman and Lois - Season 3 - [Spoiler] Exits, Role to be Recast

Superman & Lois series regular Jordan Elsass will not be returning for the upcoming third season of the CW’s DC series. As a result, his role, Jonathan Kent, will be recast. The decision was made after Elsass did not report for duty by the deadline given to the cast to go back to work in Vancouver where Superman & Lois films.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

'Most bizarre interview ever!' Author Lynda La Plante, 79, leaves viewers baffled after her dog howled along to God Save the Queen on This Morning

This Morning viewers were left scratching their heads after a bizarre interview with Lynda La Plante today, which saw her encourage her dog to 'sing' God Save the Queen. The writer, 79, who produced some of British TV's most successful detective show, is renowned for creating strong female characters in TV dramas such as Prime Suspect, Widows and Trial And Retribution.
spoilertv.com

In The Dark - Episode 4.1...

A TANGLED WEB - Josh's (Theodore Bhat) persistence to bring Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) down motivates everyone to pull a plan together. Murphy asks Felix (Morgan Krantz) for a favor and Darnell (Keston John) learns some intriguing information about the team behind Bolt. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw (#410). Original airdate 08/22/2022.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘High Heat’ On Netflix, A Telenovela Where A Man Becomes A Firefighter To Get Revenge On His Brother

While High Heat isn’t the kind of telenovela that we may be used to seeing here, with romantic comedy and lots of twists joined with moments of high drama, it’s still pure soapy cheese to us, and that’s just fine. It’s got the twists and interconnecting plots, and lots of abtastic guys who have somehow misplaced their shirts. What else do you want from a telenovela?
spoilertv.com

Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 4.13 - How’s It Going To Be (Series Finale) - Press Release

SERIES FINALE– Liz (Jeanine Mason) doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements, meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) shows Max (Nathan Dean) a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a promise to Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The series also stars Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Joel Anderson Thompson & Christopher Hollier (#413).
spoilertv.com

Black Mirror - Season 6 - Rory Culkin To Star

More major casting is emerging for the upcoming sixth season of Black Mirror, with Under the Banner of Heaven and Signs star Rory Culkin the latest to sign up. Details are scarce on Culkin’s role and Netflix isn’t commenting but Deadline understands the deal was struck recently for the actor to appear in an episode of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Charlie Brooker-penned anthology.
spoilertv.com

Industry - 2.03 - The Fool - Review

It's not like I didn't already know this but wow, am I glad I don't work at Pierpoint. All the fancy parties and drunken nights out don't ever seem to make up for the sky high anxiety levels this work environment induces. And it's one thing when it's the sheer difficulty of the market situation, but quite another when your own boss/mentor is quietly tormenting you, and trying to force you to fail, all while regularly going behind your back.
