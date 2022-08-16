Read full article on original website
Five Days At Memorial - Episode 1.04 - Day Four - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Conditions continue to worsen. Mulderick, Pou, and more staff grapple with how to best help their patients—and how that help will be prioritized.
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.08 - This Is Where The Plot Thickens - Press Release
Big takes a trip down memory lane. Written by Blackhorse Lowe and Sterlin Harjo; Directed by Blackhorse Lowe.
American Gigolo - Episode 1.02 - Pretty Baby - Press Release
Julian's attempts to break free and start a new life of honest means are sabotaged when his old madam delivers a cryptic message about a young girl's suicide. Meanwhile, Michelle circumvents her husband to find their runaway son.
American Horror Stories - Episode 2.05 - Bloody Mary - Press Release
A group of teenage girls are horrified to learn that every wish has a price. Written by Angela L. Harvey; directed by SJ Main Muñoz.
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
‘They beat each other senseless’: House of the Dragon director discusses shocking child violence scene
A director of House of the Dragon has spoken out about some of the violent scenes in the forthcoming Game of Thrones spin-off. Set to launch on Sky Atlantic on Monday 22 August, the fantasy drama series will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place roughly 300 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones. Miguel Sapochnik, who previously directed well-reviewed Game of Thrones episodes such as “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards”, recently recalled one of the more memorable moments of filming.“I had a scene where five kids between the ages of nine...
High School - First Look Promo, Promotional Photos + Premiere Date
Based on musicians Tegan and Sara Quin's best-selling memoir, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of sisters growing up down the hall from one another.
Archer - Episode 13.04 - Laws of Attraction - Press Release
Fabian tasks The Agency with recovering a piece of valuable tech from a nefarious threat, the Swiss! Written by Brittany Miller.
thecinemaholic.com
Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.
Superman and Lois - Season 3 - [Spoiler] Exits, Role to be Recast
Superman & Lois series regular Jordan Elsass will not be returning for the upcoming third season of the CW’s DC series. As a result, his role, Jonathan Kent, will be recast. The decision was made after Elsass did not report for duty by the deadline given to the cast to go back to work in Vancouver where Superman & Lois films.
Let's Remember That Time Mike & Mad Dog Watched 'The Horse Whisperer'
Mike and Mad Dog agree, Tom had to break up with Annie in The Horse Whisperer.
'Most bizarre interview ever!' Author Lynda La Plante, 79, leaves viewers baffled after her dog howled along to God Save the Queen on This Morning
This Morning viewers were left scratching their heads after a bizarre interview with Lynda La Plante today, which saw her encourage her dog to 'sing' God Save the Queen. The writer, 79, who produced some of British TV's most successful detective show, is renowned for creating strong female characters in TV dramas such as Prime Suspect, Widows and Trial And Retribution.
Watch Pink Floyd calmly carry themselves through this spiky interview with a snooty classical music critic
“Why has it got to be so loud?"
In The Dark - Episode 4.1...
A TANGLED WEB - Josh's (Theodore Bhat) persistence to bring Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) down motivates everyone to pull a plan together. Murphy asks Felix (Morgan Krantz) for a favor and Darnell (Keston John) learns some intriguing information about the team behind Bolt. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw (#410). Original airdate 08/22/2022.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘High Heat’ On Netflix, A Telenovela Where A Man Becomes A Firefighter To Get Revenge On His Brother
While High Heat isn’t the kind of telenovela that we may be used to seeing here, with romantic comedy and lots of twists joined with moments of high drama, it’s still pure soapy cheese to us, and that’s just fine. It’s got the twists and interconnecting plots, and lots of abtastic guys who have somehow misplaced their shirts. What else do you want from a telenovela?
Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 4.13 - How’s It Going To Be (Series Finale) - Press Release
SERIES FINALE– Liz (Jeanine Mason) doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements, meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) shows Max (Nathan Dean) a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a promise to Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The series also stars Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Joel Anderson Thompson & Christopher Hollier (#413).
Black Mirror - Season 6 - Rory Culkin To Star
More major casting is emerging for the upcoming sixth season of Black Mirror, with Under the Banner of Heaven and Signs star Rory Culkin the latest to sign up. Details are scarce on Culkin’s role and Netflix isn’t commenting but Deadline understands the deal was struck recently for the actor to appear in an episode of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Charlie Brooker-penned anthology.
Psychic Matt Fraser Addresses Fans’ Burning Questions About Death and the Afterlife in New Book [Exclusive]
Psychic medium Matt Fraser says his new book 'We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife' was written based on the flood of fan questions he received during the pandemic.
Industry - 2.03 - The Fool - Review
It's not like I didn't already know this but wow, am I glad I don't work at Pierpoint. All the fancy parties and drunken nights out don't ever seem to make up for the sky high anxiety levels this work environment induces. And it's one thing when it's the sheer difficulty of the market situation, but quite another when your own boss/mentor is quietly tormenting you, and trying to force you to fail, all while regularly going behind your back.
