ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Caught on camera: Asian Carp assault on the Illinois River

ILLINOIS — Hundreds of Asian Carp, recently renamed to Copi, were caught on camera leaping out of the Illinois River in the wake of a small boat. WGN viewer Connie Stipanovich and friends were on their 2nd annual boat trip from Starved Rock Yacht Club down to Peoria last weekend when the hum of their […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
State
Florida State
WGN TV

Warmer temps & scattered rain move this week

–Tuesday marked the 9th consecutive of BELOW NORMAL TEMPS in a month just barely handing on to a 0.4-deg surplus to date. –Northeast winds continue to produce waves and local rip currents are our Chicago area beaches. A beach hazards statement remains in effect through 3am CDT Wed monring. –Rain’s...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Indiana agencies start sending new round of tax rebates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state tax rebate payments have started to be made by direct bank deposit or printed checks, although some taxpayers will have to wait until October to receive the money. The state Department of Revenue announced Thursday that it had already issued about 1.5 million direct deposits for the $200-per-taxpayer rebates from the surging state […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Fair Weather#Tornado#Waterspout#Thunderstorms#Wfla#Noaa#Ktla
WGN News

Governor’s Day at Illinois State Fair Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Local Democrats are in Springfield for “Governor’s Day” at the Illinois State Fair. The event kicked off at the Bank of Springfield Center, located at 1 Convention Center Plaza. The day started off with a brunch featuring speeches from several elected officials and nominees for the upcoming election. The Democratic faithful heard […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy