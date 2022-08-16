ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

SMART LIVING: Experts offer signs of overparenting

Women with ties to Louisiana compete on new Food Network series. A Louisiana author and an LSU graduate are competing to win a year's worth of groceries on the Food Network's new series "Big Bad Budget Battle.".
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
Chime In To Chimes Boutique

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released

THE INVESTIGATORS: La. officials shut down pumps at gas station after inspectors find water in tanks. Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry shut down a number of pumps at the Sunoco gas station on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge after one woman who filled up there tipped them off about contaminated gas being sold there.
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years

A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
Entergy bill assistance starts today

Drainage backlogs homes and roads when it rains hard, which is why East Baton Rouge Parish is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to clean drains and help prevent future flooding. United Way says they received a large number of applications from Entergy customers and that the assistance has reached...
Unsecure gate at Riverfront Plaza raises concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At the city dock, a makeshift wire holds a gate in place causing citizens to worry if it’s a safety hazard. People across Baton Rouge enjoy the paved running trails along the Mississippi River, but it was something on the levee that caught Tina Greensberry’s attention during her workout recently. “This is how it is locked with a wire?” Greensberry was baffled by what she saw. “I normally stretch right there, but then I noticed the gate was tied with a hanger.”
