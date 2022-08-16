Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
WAFB.com
SMART LIVING: Experts offer signs of overparenting
Women with ties to Louisiana compete on new Food Network series. A Louisiana author and an LSU graduate are competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”. Updated: 7 hours ago. At the city dock, a makeshift...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
thelouisianaweekend.com
Chime In To Chimes Boutique
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
theadvocate.com
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
wbrz.com
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to be reopened
ASCENSION PARISH - Situated just near I-10, Alligator Bayou Road has been a shortcut between Ascension and Iberville parishes for residents in the area for decades. “I know people are anxious to use this road to get to the Prairieville, Baton Rouge area," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said. That...
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
WAFB.com
New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released
THE INVESTIGATORS: La. officials shut down pumps at gas station after inspectors find water in tanks. Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry shut down a number of pumps at the Sunoco gas station on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge after one woman who filled up there tipped them off about contaminated gas being sold there.
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
theadvocate.com
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
WAFB.com
Entergy bill assistance starts today
Drainage backlogs homes and roads when it rains hard, which is why East Baton Rouge Parish is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to clean drains and help prevent future flooding. United Way says they received a large number of applications from Entergy customers and that the assistance has reached...
Making the Mississippi mightier
Making the Mississippi mightier. The Mississippi River has another reason to call itself mighty now that a new Army Corps of Engineers project is underway.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish firefighters working serious crash on Interstate 55
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Drivers using Interstate 55 on Thursday morning in Tangipahoa Parish will need to consider taking an alternate route due to a serious crash. Tangipahoa Parish Fire District No. 1 is at the scene of a crash where someone was rescued from a vehicle. The interstate...
Unsecure gate at Riverfront Plaza raises concerns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At the city dock, a makeshift wire holds a gate in place causing citizens to worry if it’s a safety hazard. People across Baton Rouge enjoy the paved running trails along the Mississippi River, but it was something on the levee that caught Tina Greensberry’s attention during her workout recently. “This is how it is locked with a wire?” Greensberry was baffled by what she saw. “I normally stretch right there, but then I noticed the gate was tied with a hanger.”
225batonrouge.com
15th annual Fête Rouge next weekend features 28 restaurants and 200 wines
Some of Baton Rouge’s hottest restaurants will compete for top honors and diners will have a chance to sample their handiwork at the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s 15th annual Fête Rouge. The food and wine tasting will be held next Friday, Aug. 26, at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel from 7-11 p.m.
fox8live.com
Leaders celebrate finish of first phase of Mississippi River dredging project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A throng of state and local leaders met Tuesday night (Aug. 16) to celebrate the completion of the first of two phases of a $250 million project to deepen the Mississippi River, allowing larger vessels to navigate to the state’s major ports. The event, hosted...
Veterans specialty treatment court is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. - The 19th Judicial Court is taking a different approach to prosecuting veterans, and they hope it will keep a lot of them out of prison who should not be there. There are a few other veteran treatment courts in Louisiana, but none of them are in...
