TMZ.com

FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox

10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
Yardbarker

Jerome Ford Can be a Nice Piece of the Browns’ Offense

Ford was impressive, but it could be difficult for him to make the roster. Jerome Ford Will Have to Compete For a Roster Spot. The Browns have a lot of depth at running back. They have Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, and obviously Jerome Ford. If Ford continues to improve, someone like Felton could be the odd man out.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Expands Into NFL With Houston Texans Partnership

Houston, TX – 50 Cent‘s Sire Spirits brand has added yet another major sports team to its growing list of partners. Earlier this week, the Power mogul announced a deal with the NFL’s Houston Texas that will see his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne drinks be the franchise’s official cognac and champagne.
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys working Tony Pollard hard at new position

The Dallas Cowboys are working Tony Pollard hard at a new position. Pollard was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019 and has played running back for his entire career. But he is a big playmaker, so the team wants to see if they can increase his touches. For that reason, they have tried using Pollard as a receiver somewhat during training camp.
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Browns’ Defense is Ready This Season

After a lackluster year last season, the Cleveland Browns’ defense is ready to play their best football. Sometimes, it would get frustrating to watch if you are a Browns fan. There were some times when the defense was good, but there were also times that were very bad, as said by Anthony Walker.
Yardbarker

Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line

Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
CBS Sports

NFL preseason Week 1 grades for first-round rookies: Who stood out, disappointed and surprised in NFL debut

What kind of analyst would I be if I didn't grade first-round rookies after their first preseason game? A disappointing one. And I'm not here to disappoint but to give you, the reader, what you want. Now, of course, don't read into these scores too much. We are only one exhibition outing into these players' professional careers -- or in the case of the Jaguars and Raiders, two contests in.
