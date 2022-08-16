Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
TMZ.com
FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox
10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
HBCU Legend Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, and Hall of Famers Launch 'NFL Blitz Legends'
Jerry Rice spoke with HBCU Legends about the launch of the remastered NFL Blitz Legends arcade game system.
Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Made Everything Worse by Speaking on Deshaun Watson Suspension
Jimmy Haslam shouldn't have said anything at all.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/16: Fan Pessimism, Stump Speaks, and Dead Horse Flogging
I generally don’t know what I’m going to write about as I start typing the Newswire. I typically will look at the articles that morning and then decide to riff on one of the major threads. This morning, I want to talk about an email I got just...
Yardbarker
Jerome Ford Can be a Nice Piece of the Browns’ Offense
Ford was impressive, but it could be difficult for him to make the roster. Jerome Ford Will Have to Compete For a Roster Spot. The Browns have a lot of depth at running back. They have Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, and obviously Jerome Ford. If Ford continues to improve, someone like Felton could be the odd man out.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Expands Into NFL With Houston Texans Partnership
Houston, TX – 50 Cent‘s Sire Spirits brand has added yet another major sports team to its growing list of partners. Earlier this week, the Power mogul announced a deal with the NFL’s Houston Texas that will see his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne drinks be the franchise’s official cognac and champagne.
DeVonta Smith has brutal response to trash-talking Browns safety
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Cowboys working Tony Pollard hard at new position
The Dallas Cowboys are working Tony Pollard hard at a new position. Pollard was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019 and has played running back for his entire career. But he is a big playmaker, so the team wants to see if they can increase his touches. For that reason, they have tried using Pollard as a receiver somewhat during training camp.
Carolina Panthers schedule: Baker Mayfield now QB1 as show continues against Patriots
2022 Carolina Panthers schedule: Week 2 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 19 @ Patriots 7:00 PM
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Browns’ Defense is Ready This Season
After a lackluster year last season, the Cleveland Browns’ defense is ready to play their best football. Sometimes, it would get frustrating to watch if you are a Browns fan. There were some times when the defense was good, but there were also times that were very bad, as said by Anthony Walker.
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line
Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
CBS Sports
NFL preseason Week 1 grades for first-round rookies: Who stood out, disappointed and surprised in NFL debut
What kind of analyst would I be if I didn't grade first-round rookies after their first preseason game? A disappointing one. And I'm not here to disappoint but to give you, the reader, what you want. Now, of course, don't read into these scores too much. We are only one exhibition outing into these players' professional careers -- or in the case of the Jaguars and Raiders, two contests in.
