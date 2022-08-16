Read full article on original website
Traffic expected as NC State students return to campus
Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers should be prepared for extra traffic around North Carolina State University on Thursday as students begin moving back to campus. N.C. State officials said drivers should expect delays on the main highways surrounding campus, including Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street. Campus streets will also be...
Intersections closing along Garner Road in Raleigh for road improvements
Raleigh, N.C. — A high-impact closure involving four intersections on Garner Road south of downtown Raleigh will last several months, according to the state Department of Transportation. The closures, already in effect, will impact multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood and Garner Road Community Center until November while...
Back-to-school for Wake teachers, who have 12 days to get ready for students
Raleigh, N.C. — Wednesday is the first day back to school for teachers in Wake County who have just 12 days to prepare for the return of students. Teachers will begin getting their classrooms and lesson plans ready for the new year just one day after the Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for schools and 4% raise for teachers, a salary difference of about $300 to $500.
Visitation underway for fallen Wake County deputy
Law enforcement from different departments across central North Carolina made their presence known at slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's visitation on Thursday. Ryan Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
NC Sheriffs have raw conversation with WRAL News about safety after string of deputy shootings
Four sheriffs from across central North Carolina sat down with WRAL anchor Lena Tillett for a raw conversation about the safety of law enforcement officers. They candidly described how their deputies are feeling after a string of recent shootings, and explained what they need from the community in order to do their job better.
Wake school board raises pay for employees, approves more than $2B budget
Cary, N.C. — Wake County Public School System employees can expect pay increases this year beyond those that were recently approved in the new state budget. The Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for this fiscal year Tuesday night that adds some additional wage increases for hourly workers and local supplement increases for educators.
Serious crash closes all lanes of Interstate 40 East near Cary Towne Boulevard
Cary, N.C. — A serious crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. At least one vehicle was overturned in a ditch along the side of the Interstate. At around 12 p.m., dozens of firefighters were working to try and turn the...
Man charged with murder of Wake deputy Ned Byrd faces life in prison
One man is charged with murder and authorities said they expect more arrests linked to the shooting death last week of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Oak Tree Drive in Apex, is charged with Byrd's murder. “It gives this office great pleasure ... to be able...
"Just a gut punch.' Hundreds honor slain Wake County deputy
In addition to loved ones, hundreds of men and women in uniform trickled into Mitchell Funeral Home for visitation services honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Ryn Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and transported back to Wake County.
Police: 3 carjack shopper in Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
Inmate on the run after escaping jail in food services van
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Michael Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Authorities said he escaped in a food services van from...
Whistleblower lawsuit filed following WRAL Investigation into Medicaid misspending
Raleigh, N.C. — A whistleblower who claims North Carolina misspent millions of taxpayer dollars on a computer overhaul of the state’s Medicaid system is now suing for wrongful termination and defamation. Rob Morehead, who’s represented by the Noble Law Firm, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Wake County. The...
Officers with tactical gear and rifles outside complex near Garner High School
Garner, N.C. — A large police presence, officers heavily armed with weapons drawn, were massed Wednesday afternoon outside a Garner apartment complex just across from Garner High School. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Legacy Apartments, where two people could be seen putting their hands up before they...
Armed robbery reported at Raleigh Food Lion, NC State police say
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at the...
Pandemic rebound: 16 million visitors spent $2.3 billion in Wake County in 2021
Wake County, N.C. — Wake County welcomed nearly 16 million visitors who spent $2.3 billion in 2021, according to a report from Visit Raleigh. Both visitation and spending declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears those numbers are on the rise since the launch of vaccines and fewer restrictions.
Man shot, killed by trooper in Siler City neighborhood after flashing gun
Trooper will not be charged in shooting death of 21-year-old Siler City man. Siler City, N.C. — The district attorney for Chatham and Orange counties, Jim Woodall, said criminal charges will not be filed in the May shooting death of a 21-year-old Siler City man. Mark Anthony Diaz was...
Report shows violent crime down in Durham, but staff vacancies up
Durham, N.C. — Violent crime and property crime in Durham are down according to the latest crime report. However, the Durham Police Department has not yet met their goals for response times or staffing. Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews presented the crime report to city council on Thursday, detailing...
Man realizes he's face-to-face with escaped inmate while watching WRAL-TV
Goldsboro, N.C. — An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center was caught by Morrisville police on Thursday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. Michael Wayne Glover, 33, was arrested after a caller recognized him from a WRAL-TV report and called law enforcement. Glover escaped around 11 a.m. in...
Pandemic rebound: Festivals, conventions, development bring tourists back to Raleigh
Wake County, N.C. — Industry experts who track tourism across the country say Raleigh is staging an incredible comeback. In the last four months, Raleigh has seen 80,000 fans at rapper J-Cole's "Dreamville" music festival in Dix Park. PNC Arena hosted its first e-sports tournament. Galaxycon brought thousands of people to the convention center.
