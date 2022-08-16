Raleigh, N.C. — Wednesday is the first day back to school for teachers in Wake County who have just 12 days to prepare for the return of students. Teachers will begin getting their classrooms and lesson plans ready for the new year just one day after the Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for schools and 4% raise for teachers, a salary difference of about $300 to $500.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO