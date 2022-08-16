ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Traffic expected as NC State students return to campus

Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers should be prepared for extra traffic around North Carolina State University on Thursday as students begin moving back to campus. N.C. State officials said drivers should expect delays on the main highways surrounding campus, including Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street. Campus streets will also be...
WRAL News

Intersections closing along Garner Road in Raleigh for road improvements

Raleigh, N.C. — A high-impact closure involving four intersections on Garner Road south of downtown Raleigh will last several months, according to the state Department of Transportation. The closures, already in effect, will impact multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood and Garner Road Community Center until November while...
WRAL News

Back-to-school for Wake teachers, who have 12 days to get ready for students

Raleigh, N.C. — Wednesday is the first day back to school for teachers in Wake County who have just 12 days to prepare for the return of students. Teachers will begin getting their classrooms and lesson plans ready for the new year just one day after the Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for schools and 4% raise for teachers, a salary difference of about $300 to $500.
WRAL News

Visitation underway for fallen Wake County deputy

Law enforcement from different departments across central North Carolina made their presence known at slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's visitation on Thursday. Ryan Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
WRAL News

Wake school board raises pay for employees, approves more than $2B budget

Cary, N.C. — Wake County Public School System employees can expect pay increases this year beyond those that were recently approved in the new state budget. The Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for this fiscal year Tuesday night that adds some additional wage increases for hourly workers and local supplement increases for educators.
WRAL News

"Just a gut punch.' Hundreds honor slain Wake County deputy

In addition to loved ones, hundreds of men and women in uniform trickled into Mitchell Funeral Home for visitation services honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Ryn Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
WRAL News

Report shows violent crime down in Durham, but staff vacancies up

Durham, N.C. — Violent crime and property crime in Durham are down according to the latest crime report. However, the Durham Police Department has not yet met their goals for response times or staffing. Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews presented the crime report to city council on Thursday, detailing...
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

