Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.

