Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KPLC TV
Elected officials express optimism for future at 17th Legisgator luncheon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Optimistic - that’s how state and federal lawmakers seem to feel at today’s Legisgator luncheon at L’Auberge Casino Resort. As the second anniversary of Hurricane Laura approaches, leaders are hopeful that better times are coming for the Lake Area. It can be...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. Oakdale Federal Correctional Center reported a surge of 44 new cases at FCI I,...
KSLA
Minden women’s clinic says they’re preparing for increase in patients
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Seeds Women’s Center in Minden says they’re preparing for an influx of patients after it was announced that Hope Medical Group for Women plans to relocate out of Shreveport. The medical group has served the ArkLaTex for over 40 years, but cites aggressive...
Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
This 16-Year-Old Is Making People Smile All Over North Bossier
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
KPLC TV
Seeking lost revenue from pandemic shutdowns
SWLA students deal with heightened stress, anxiety as the school year starts. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel prices. Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation...
KSLA
Two major football events to bring economic boost to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two major sporting events will soon take place in Shreveport, bringing an economic boost to the city. “Here in Shreveport-Bossier we love our sports. Especially our football,” said Stacy Brown, president of Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. The 2022 Battle on the Border XI Matchups...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts
MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
KPLC TV
Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands
Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
KTBS
Shreveport mayoral candidate reconsidering participation in candidate forum
SHREVEPORT, La. -A Shreveport mayoral forum set for this weekend may be minus one candidate. Mayoral candidates will answer questions related to LGBTQ+ issues and will have an opportunity to meet with hundreds of LGBTQ+ Shreveporters and their allies who live and vote throughout the community. The forum is sponsored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
KTBS
Some areas in the ArkLaTex are ending burn bans with recent rainfall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days. Caddo Parish and Webster Parish are the latest to drop from the list on Thursday. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week. Here's a look at the...
Caddo District Court Returns Four True Bills Involving Murder
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four true bills in its session ending August 16, 2022. Three indictments were in connection with recent homicides, with one of those carrying an added weapons charge. A fourth indictment was issued regarding a man charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to a murder.
SWEPCO offering new payment options to help with high bills
SWEPCO is offering new payment options to help with high bills that are open to all customers.
KPLC TV
Waterspout
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. SWLA students deal with heightened stress, anxiety as the school year starts. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel...
KPLC TV
Over $36M in La. tax refunds unclaimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6, 2022, to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed from LDR.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
Comments / 0