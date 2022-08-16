ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. Oakdale Federal Correctional Center reported a surge of 44 new cases at FCI I,...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Seeking lost revenue from pandemic shutdowns

SWLA students deal with heightened stress, anxiety as the school year starts. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel prices. Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Two major football events to bring economic boost to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two major sporting events will soon take place in Shreveport, bringing an economic boost to the city. “Here in Shreveport-Bossier we love our sports. Especially our football,” said Stacy Brown, president of Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. The 2022 Battle on the Border XI Matchups...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Louisiana Legislature#For Hope#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Hope Medical Group#Urgent Ems#Louisiana Senate
KTBS

Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts

MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands

Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
MINDEN, LA
K945

Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash

FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Waterspout

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. SWLA students deal with heightened stress, anxiety as the school year starts. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Over $36M in La. tax refunds unclaimed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6, 2022, to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed from LDR.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
WEST MONROE, LA

