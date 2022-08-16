Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner
The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
TMZ.com
FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox
10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
Report: Knicks, Jazz Renew Donovan Mitchell
There are reportedly still obstacles in the path to acquiring the three-time All-Star.
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as the 5th best player in the league
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league regardless of position. The big fella has done an incredible job of just throwing the team on his back when the time calls for it and continuing to improve his all-around game. His numbers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Wiggins used All-Defensive snub as motivation in playoffs
The Warriors likely would not have won their fourth championship in eight seasons if not for Andrew Wiggins' contributions throughout the NBA playoffs. After being named an All-Star for the first time in his career, "Two-Way Wiggs" further established himself as a defensive presence throughout Golden State's title run, often matched up with superstars such as Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, the Warriors heavily relied on Wiggins' lockdown defense.
Atlanta Hawks Host Houston Rockets on Opening Night 2022
The Atlanta Hawks will host the Houston Rockets to start the 2022-23 season.
MAAAAAASIVE NATIONAL LINEUP OF GAMES FOR THE GRIZZLIES IN 2022-23/FULL SCHEDULE AND AUDIO/COVERAGE FROM 92.9
MAAAAAASIVE NATIONAL LINEUP OF GAMES FOR MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES IN 2022-23/FULL SCHEDULE AND AUDIO/COVERAGE FROM 92.9
Celtics Hosting NBA's First Game of 2022-23 Season
After producing one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in the NBA's history, going from 11th in the Eastern Conference in mid-January to finishing two wins shy of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Celtics knew they couldn't rely on the status quo netting them banner 18. Instead, ...
NBC Sports
NBA 2022-23 schedule: Dubs, 'Rent free' Grizz lead must-see games
Time for NBA fans to clear their schedules. An offseason of trade speculation, player movement and trash talk has generated some intriguing matchups around the league. With the NBA's full regular-season schedule having been released on Wednesday, here are 10 games that fans won't want to miss. New Orleans Pelicans...
NBA 2022-23 season schedule: Giannis in Chicago a must-see game
Time for NBA fans to clear their schedules. An offseason of trade speculation, player movement and trash talk has generated some intriguing matchups around the league. With the NBA's full regular-season schedule having been released on Wednesday, here are 10 games that fans won't want to miss. New Orleans Pelicans...
