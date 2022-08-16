ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner

The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
TMZ.com

FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox

10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
NBC Sports

Wiggins used All-Defensive snub as motivation in playoffs

The Warriors likely would not have won their fourth championship in eight seasons if not for Andrew Wiggins' contributions throughout the NBA playoffs. After being named an All-Star for the first time in his career, "Two-Way Wiggs" further established himself as a defensive presence throughout Golden State's title run, often matched up with superstars such as Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, the Warriors heavily relied on Wiggins' lockdown defense.
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Hosting NBA's First Game of 2022-23 Season

After producing one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in the NBA's history, going from 11th in the Eastern Conference in mid-January to finishing two wins shy of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Celtics knew they couldn't rely on the status quo netting them banner 18. Instead, ...
NBC Sports

NBA 2022-23 schedule: Dubs, 'Rent free' Grizz lead must-see games

Time for NBA fans to clear their schedules. An offseason of trade speculation, player movement and trash talk has generated some intriguing matchups around the league. With the NBA's full regular-season schedule having been released on Wednesday, here are 10 games that fans won't want to miss. New Orleans Pelicans...
