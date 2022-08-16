ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

On the move again, Jeremiah Wright ‘can really cause damage’ along Auburn’s offensive line

Marcus Harris could tell Jeremiah Wright was on the fence. The two have known each other since before their time at Auburn; Wright is from Selma, where Harris — a Montgomery native — has a lot of family. The two go way back, and Harris described Wright as one of his best friends, so he could sense Wright wavering about what to do this season — play nose guard along the defensive line or stick with the offensive line.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

‘Hart’ of a Tiger

LOACHAPOKA –– Loachapoka junior football standout J.C. Hart committed to Auburn University Friday, Aug. 12. “First, I want to give all the glory to God for giving the ability to play the game I love at the next level,” Hart said at Loachapoka High School, just 12 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I want to thank my parents and family for being my biggest supporters on and off the field. I want to give a special thanks to my mom for doing all she could to make it all happen. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who supported me and guided me through the process. With that said, for the next three to four years I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. War Eagle.”
LOACHAPOKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OHS FOOTBALL OPENS SEASON AT CALLAWAY

OPELIKA — The Opelika High School Bulldogs varsity football team travels to Hogansville, Georgia, to play Callaway Friday night at 7 p.m. This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools, which are separated by 40 miles and the Georgia state line. Callaway defeated OHS, 30-21, at Bulldog Stadium last season.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Brookstone School in Columbus names new athletic stadium

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School officials announced the naming of the new athletic stadium in honor of a legendary Brookstone football player and alumnus. According to Brookstone, Mack Strong was a member of the 1987 football team that progressed to the Georgia High School Association State Championship. Before graduating from the school in 1989, Strong left behind stats like 4,414 rushing yards and 83 touchdowns in four seasons.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Panthers Introduce New Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach

SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station High School Panthers have a new leader in one of their packs. Armon Ingersoll was recently announced as the head coach of the varsity Panther boys’ basketball team. He takes over from coach Steven Davis, who took a job with the Lee County School System this summer.
SMITHS STATION, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each aim to fill Hovey's Ward 7 seat

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are vying for the Ward 7 seat on Auburn City Council, which is currently held by Jay Hovey. Hovey is running against Sherri Reese in November to become the next state senator for District 27. The Auburn municipal election is Aug. 23. Coblentz, a banker,...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Out Tha Mudd Boxing Opens in Opelika

OPELIKA — Out Tha Mudd Boxing LLC is open as Opelika’s newest boxing gym. Located at 1051 South Fox Run Parkway Unit 3, Owner Rod Welch is excited about the potential to grow his business in the area. While he didn’t start boxing until later in life, Welch...
WJTV 12

Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Bitty & Beau’s opens this Saturday, Aug 20 in Auburn—everything you need to know

Get excited, Auburn! Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, the North Carolina-based company that reinvented the coffee experience, will open their 13th store in Auburn this Saturday. Keep reading for all the deets. Grand opening THIS Saturday. Bitty & Beau’s Auburn location will open its doors to the public on August...
opelikaobserver.com

Barbecue Block Party to Benefit ‘No More Shacks’

AUBURN — Alabama Rural Ministry (ARM) will be hosting a barbecue block party Aug. 27 at the ARM office ahead of its annual “No More Shacks” campaign. Those interested will be able to buy a ticket for either a barbecue or hot dog meal, which can be picked up on Aug. 26 or at the block party on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Barbecue plates are $10 and include two sides and a slice of cake, while a hot dog plate is $6 and includes chips. In addition, there will be live music and games at the event.
AUBURN, AL
Post-Searchlight

Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony

Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika

After three months—which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent—the school year has started once again. While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events. Here are a few...
OPELIKA, AL

