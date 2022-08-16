Read full article on original website
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Men's Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule
DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team has released its schedule for the 2022-23 campaign. The Blue Devils' season will begin at the Duke Golf Club with the 2022 Rod Myers Invitational, and also includes trips to Washington, the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. The annual Rod Myers Invitational will...
Duke freshmen move in, two show off rooms
This week, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account teased the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor, the only member of the Blue Devils' seven-deep supreme 2022 recruiting class who was not in town over the summer. Well, the Aussie landed at Raleigh-Durham ...
UNC, NC State football are final choices for 3-star Charlotte high school recruit
Wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, one of the last uncommitted seniors among the top recruits in North Carolina, is expected to announce his college plans Saturday.
goduke.com
No. 12 Blue Devils Shine in 7-1 Win Over Longwood
DURHAM – No. 12 Duke men's soccer used a barrage of goals to power past Longwood, 7-1, in the final exhibition of the season on Friday night at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils outshot the Lancers 22-4 on the evening and were led on offense by four points from freshman Kenan Hot.
goduke.com
Jones Early Goal Pushes No. 2 Duke Past ECU, 1-0
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Boosted by an early goal by senior Sophie Jones and solid defense by the Blue Devils, the second-ranked Duke women's soccer team opened the 2022 campaign on Thursday at East Carolina with a 1-0 victory in front of a school-record crowd of 1,335 fans at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C.
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up Preseason Saturday
DURHAM – The Duke field hockey team will close out its preseason this weekend with an exhibition against North Carolina on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. First hit is set for 7 p.m. The Blue Devils competed against VCU in an exhibition last week and get a final...
WRAL
This historic NASCAR speedway started as a Raleigh farm -- now it's one of few remaining
Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River. The Wake...
VOTE! Friday Football Fever Game of the Week | August 26
GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more, Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday - two days before kickoff!
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny
It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
goduke.com
Ethan Cooke Named to Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff
DURHAM - Duke swimming & diving head coach Dan Colella announced Friday the hiring of Ethan Cooke as an assistant coach. Cooke comes to Durham after four years on staff with Bucknell. During his time with the Bison, Cooke was the women's swimming recruiting coordinator as well as the social...
packinsider.com
Joe & Joe of 99.9 The Fan Hold Ceremony to Break the Curse of NC State Stuff
Joe Giglio and Joe Ovies of 99.9 The Fan, held a ceremony around Carter-Finley, and inside the stadium to once and for all cleanse the Wolfpack of the curse of NC State Stuff. The Wolfpack hasn’t won an ACC Championship in Football since 1979, and these two NC State alums pulled out all of the stops to keep the evil college sports demons away.
Coach Talk: John Kirby, head coach of Eastern Alamance
This week’s Coach Talk features John Kirby, head coach of Eastern Alamance.
North Carolina A&T fires coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T fired men’s basketball coach Will Jones on Thursday, a few weeks before the start of practice for
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
alamancenews.com
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Daunting tasks await county teams in Friday night openers
There’s no easing into the season for Alamance County’s high school football teams. There are four games in the county Friday night, and these season openers are ripe with notable storylines. One of those involves two Burlington schools when Cummings High School goes to Williams High School in...
NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T has abruptly parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Jones after two-and-a-half seasons. The post NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wfmynews2.com
No, it's not likely much of the county will see $3 gas by the end of the year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the school year gets ready to start, in the Triad that means more cars will be on the roads. Gas prices aren't as high as they used to be but could they get lower?. THE QUESTION. Could gas prices reach $3 a gallon in much...
