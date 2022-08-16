ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Men's Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule

DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team has released its schedule for the 2022-23 campaign. The Blue Devils' season will begin at the Duke Golf Club with the 2022 Rod Myers Invitational, and also includes trips to Washington, the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. The annual Rod Myers Invitational will...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshmen move in, two show off rooms

This week, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account teased the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor, the only member of the Blue Devils' seven-deep supreme 2022 recruiting class who was not in town over the summer. Well, the Aussie landed at Raleigh-Durham ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 12 Blue Devils Shine in 7-1 Win Over Longwood

DURHAM – No. 12 Duke men's soccer used a barrage of goals to power past Longwood, 7-1, in the final exhibition of the season on Friday night at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils outshot the Lancers 22-4 on the evening and were led on offense by four points from freshman Kenan Hot.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Jones Early Goal Pushes No. 2 Duke Past ECU, 1-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Boosted by an early goal by senior Sophie Jones and solid defense by the Blue Devils, the second-ranked Duke women's soccer team opened the 2022 campaign on Thursday at East Carolina with a 1-0 victory in front of a school-record crowd of 1,335 fans at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C.
goduke.com

Duke Wraps Up Preseason Saturday

DURHAM – The Duke field hockey team will close out its preseason this weekend with an exhibition against North Carolina on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. First hit is set for 7 p.m. The Blue Devils competed against VCU in an exhibition last week and get a final...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

VOTE! Friday Football Fever Game of the Week | August 26

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more, Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday - two days before kickoff!
GREENSBORO, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny

It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
DURHAM, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
goduke.com

Ethan Cooke Named to Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff

DURHAM - Duke swimming & diving head coach Dan Colella announced Friday the hiring of Ethan Cooke as an assistant coach. Cooke comes to Durham after four years on staff with Bucknell. During his time with the Bison, Cooke was the women's swimming recruiting coordinator as well as the social...
packinsider.com

Joe & Joe of 99.9 The Fan Hold Ceremony to Break the Curse of NC State Stuff

Joe Giglio and Joe Ovies of 99.9 The Fan, held a ceremony around Carter-Finley, and inside the stadium to once and for all cleanse the Wolfpack of the curse of NC State Stuff. The Wolfpack hasn’t won an ACC Championship in Football since 1979, and these two NC State alums pulled out all of the stops to keep the evil college sports demons away.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
RALEIGH, NC
