How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Better Call Saul’ Planning Major Event After Series Finale
Better Call Saul is hurdling towards an epic series finale. Only two episodes remain until the show pulls the curtain over the Breaking Bad franchise one more time. Fans have eaten up every moment so far, and they can’t wait to see how things wrap up. After the final episode bows on Aug 15, fans will get the chance to own a piece of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul history for themselves.
17 TV Characters That Were So Insufferable They Should've Been Killed Off, And 16 Who Deserved To Live For 15 More Seasons
Every single day, I ask myself why Eddie Munson deserved his fate.
‘The Office’ Star Obliterates Fans’ Hopes of Original Cast Revival
B.J. Novak has bad news for those who hope that The Office will come back to TV —”That ship has sailed.”. For months, rumors of a reboot have been swirling around the internet. And some original stars have even fueled those rumors by admitting that they would jump at the opportunity to get the cast back together. But while chatting with Deadline, Novak said that reviving The Office would be nearly impossible. Not only have the actors moved on with their careers, but there are several other roadblocks in the way. And most importantly, he can’t imagine a way to reinvent the story that would do the series justice.
'Wedding Season' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
"Wedding Season" is the hilarious new rom-com meets action thriller series coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix Picks Up Period Soap Drama Series ‘The Decameron’ From Kathleen Jordan, Jenji Kohan
Netflix has ordered Kathleen Jordan’s period soap drama “The Decameron” with Jenji Kohan executive producing under her overall deal with the streamer. The eight episode drama takes place in 1348, as the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival. Jordan (“Teenage Bounty Hunters”) will serve as...
