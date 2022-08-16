Read full article on original website
Dodge Challenger Convertible Returns After 50-Year Wait
Since the 1970 and 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible, if you wanted to buy a drop-top four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the retro-modern Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a modern Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
torquenews.com
2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models
Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured
It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
New Toyota Supra Surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat In Drag Race
There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
Autoweek.com
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
Dodge is discontinuing muscle cars Charger and Challenger
Dodge plans to stop making its Charger and Challenger sedans in 2023, as electric vehicles supplant the fabled muscle cars. Parent company Stellantis said Monday that it will halt production of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger in December 2023. To commemorate the vehicles, the company said Dodge's lineup next year will feature seven special-edition models, each of which will have a "Last Call" plaque under the hood.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars
Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
