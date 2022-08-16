Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Florida high school student wins Google Doodle contest by showcasing her mother's support
STUART, Florida – A Martin County High School student's artwork – a drawing of her hugging her mother – is now displayed on Google's homepage for hundreds of millions to see. Sophie Araque-Liu, a 16-year-old senior from Stuart, Florida, won this year's Doodle for Google contest, an...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach School Board: District 6 candidates
District 6 for the Palm Beach School Board includes the area of Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and the Glades. Since 2010, Marcia Andrews has represented the district on the board. Andrews is up for re-election this year, and faces four challengers: Jeff Browning, grandfather, sports coach, and former general contractor,...
Palm Beach County School Board Sued, Student Claims Teacher “Groomed” Her
Middle School Teacher Daniel Norment Was Arrested In May. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is facing a lawsuit from the family of a student who says she was “groomed” for years by teacher Daniel Norment, and later […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead closes, Justin Todd's killer sentenced
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead closes, Justin Todd's killer sentenced. Happy Thursday, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter. I’m Lianna Norman, the north county reporter at The Post and your new host for all news in and around Jupiter every Thursday. A little bit about me: Reporting in Florida is...
wqcs.org
Society for Science Grants Vero Beach Teacher Melissa Sleeper a $3K Stipend to Guide Students in Science Research
Vero Beach - Wednesday August 17, 2022: Storm Grove Middle School teacher Melissa Sleeper is one of 84 science teachers nationwide recognized as an 'Advocate' by the Society for Science for their excellence and promotion of the teaching of science. The Society's Advocate Program has awarded Sleeper a $3,000 stipend...
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
cbs12.com
2022 Hispanic Women of Distinction announced; four from south Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The 2022 Hispanic Women of Distinction have been announced and four are from our area. Alexandria Ayala, Palm Beach County School Board Member. Naelys Luna, FAU Founding Dean and Professor. Susy Dias Piesco, Greenacres City Councilwoman. Patricia Trejo, Palm Beach County School Administrator...
WPBF News 25
'Respect, integrity, honesty': Fort Pierce veteran empowering children through golf nonprofit
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Playing golf can be a lot of fun, but a Treasure Coast nonprofit organization is showing kids it's more than just a game. Building Opportunities Through Golf is working to empower children with skills, sportsmanship, and tools instilled by the sport. A Moment of Joy:...
DeSantis' teacher recruitment plan sparks concerns among educators
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his efforts to get first responders in the classroom. But his efforts are coming with controversy.
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The Palm Beaches, Florida
Plan your next tropical escape to Palm Beach County. From small beach towns tucked into the natural beauty of the coast to the bustle of seaside shopping districts, the 39 municipalities that make up The Palm Beaches have a vacation vibe for everyone. With legendary golf courses, historical sights, outdoor malls and a year-round lineup of festivals, The Palm Beaches can host the perfect getaway for any group of travelers.
palmbeachillustrated.com
“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted for designating day off for Muslim holiday
Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
veronews.com
Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
WPTV
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
floridaweekly.com
THE DISH: Highlights from local menus
The Place: Andy’s Latin Food, Promenade Plaza, 9920 Alternate A1A, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-702-7710 or www.andyslatinfood.com. The Details: Andy’s, which first opened as a food truck in Delray Beach, now has a brick-and-mortar space in Palm Beach Gardens serving Venezuelan fare. I had a Venezuelan roommate who introduced...
850wftl.com
Martin County Health Officials: First child under four contracts monkey pox in Florida
(MARTIN COUNTY, FLA) — Martin County health officials are reporting that the first child in Florida under the age of four has contracted monkey pox. In all 1,266 infections have been reported statewide with nine juveniles cases. On Monday, the Florida Department of Health’s Reportable Disease Frequency Report listed...
New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
bocamag.com
The Countdown is On for The 2022 Boca Ballroom Battle
It’s back and it’s going to be BIG. After two years of televising one of Boca’s favorite fundraising events, the Boca Ballroom Battle will be live once again, at The Boca Raton’s Mizner Center on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. You have 26 days (but who’s counting!) to secure those tickets and support your favorite dancer. And this year’s group—known as the “Extraordinary Eight”—is bound to make this “comeback” to a live performance dynamic and fun.
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Gardens Fire Captain loses battle with cancer
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens Fire Captain tragically lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday morning. Captain Brian Wolnewitz, 44, died after battling stage 4 lung cancer for 2 1/2 years. His wife, Julie, made the announcement on Facebook earlier this morning. Captain Wolnewitz...
