The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor said on Wednesday that a document that it believed was authored by Italian astronomer and physicist Galileo Galilei in the 17th century is in fact a 20th-century forgery. The school said that it had begun investigating the manuscript earlier this year after Nick Wilding, a scholar working on a biography of Galileo, tipped them off. Wilding told a curator at the University of Michigan Library that he believed the faux document was the work of Tobia Nicotra, who, according to a 1934 TIME report, had also forged signatures by Christopher Columbus, Warren G. Harding,...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO