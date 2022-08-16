Read full article on original website
Related
Ivy League university set to rebury skulls of Black people kept for centuries
University of Pennsylvania houses remains at Penn Museum, where they form a collection once used to justify white supremacy
Galileo Manuscript Owned by the University of Michigan Has Been Revealed as a Fake
The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor said on Wednesday that a document that it believed was authored by Italian astronomer and physicist Galileo Galilei in the 17th century is in fact a 20th-century forgery. The school said that it had begun investigating the manuscript earlier this year after Nick Wilding, a scholar working on a biography of Galileo, tipped them off. Wilding told a curator at the University of Michigan Library that he believed the faux document was the work of Tobia Nicotra, who, according to a 1934 TIME report, had also forged signatures by Christopher Columbus, Warren G. Harding,...
Comments / 0