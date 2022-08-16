Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
news9.com
2 Breweries Burglarized Overnight Near Tulsa's Pearl District
Workers at two breweries near Tulsa's Peal District said they were burglarized on Wednesday night. The bars posted on social media that someone smashed through the doors of "Dead Armadillo" and "Pearl Beach." The thieves stole TVs and other items. Other bars around Tulsa are hosting a fundraiser this weekend...
news9.com
Clean Up Continues In Cushing Weeks After Oil Pipeline Break
Workers are still cleaning up from an oil spill that happened more than one month ago. The Holly-Frontier oil pipeline leak in Cushing sent thousands of gallons of oil into a nearby creek. Osage SkyNews 6 pilot Dustin Stone had the latest from the EPA on the cleanup.
news9.com
Osage County Deputies, US Marshals Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks
Deputies in Osage County, alongside U.S. Marshalls, conducted compliance checks at the addresses of 132 registered sex offenders and found 13 to be out of compliance. Deputies say they sent the cases to the District Attorney's office for warrants to be filed on those offenders breaking the rules. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area
A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
news9.com
Okmulgee County Disaster Recovery Center To Close Aug. 17
The final day for Oklahoma residents to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Okmulgee County is Wednesday, Aug. 17. The DRC was opened to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. Oklahoma residents can still visit other DRCs for assistance....
news9.com
Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later
Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
news9.com
Mayo Demonstration School Celebrates 10 Years At Current Location
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School is celebrating 10 years at its location on Route 66. News On 6's Lex Rodriguez took us to the block party!
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Pawnee County Deputies To Receive Bodycams Thanks To New Grant
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office will be able to equip all deputies with body cameras thanks to a new grant. The money comes from the department of justice and a program that helps equip small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies with bodycams. The Sheriff's Office will receive more than...
news9.com
Oklahoma Co. DA Prater, DA Candidate Calvey Discuss OSBI Looking Into Calvey's Campaign
Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the OSBI to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Prater's request to News 9 Thursday afternoon. Calvey is Oklahoma County's commissioner for District 3. WATCH: David Prater, Kevin Calvey Address OSBI Investigation. During a news conference...
news9.com
Jenks High School Seniors Share Excitement For New School Year, Painted Parking Spots
Students at many Green Country school districts had their first day of school on Aug. 18, and for some, they said it is a relief. Seniors, especially, are hoping for a year without cancellations and disruptions. The principal at Jenks High School said the first day went smoothly. Students also...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Holding Career Expo At Cox Business Center
The City of Tulsa is holding a Career Expo at the Cox Business Center on Wednesday. The city says there are more than 250 jobs available across a wide range of departments. Attendees will be able to speak with leaders from City Departments and apply for all open positions. On-site...
Comments / 0