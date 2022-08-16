ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

news9.com

2 Breweries Burglarized Overnight Near Tulsa's Pearl District

Workers at two breweries near Tulsa's Peal District said they were burglarized on Wednesday night. The bars posted on social media that someone smashed through the doors of "Dead Armadillo" and "Pearl Beach." The thieves stole TVs and other items. Other bars around Tulsa are hosting a fundraiser this weekend...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Clean Up Continues In Cushing Weeks After Oil Pipeline Break

Workers are still cleaning up from an oil spill that happened more than one month ago. The Holly-Frontier oil pipeline leak in Cushing sent thousands of gallons of oil into a nearby creek. Osage SkyNews 6 pilot Dustin Stone had the latest from the EPA on the cleanup.
CUSHING, OK
news9.com

Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area

A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Okmulgee County Disaster Recovery Center To Close Aug. 17

The final day for Oklahoma residents to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Okmulgee County is Wednesday, Aug. 17. The DRC was opened to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. Oklahoma residents can still visit other DRCs for assistance....
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later

Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Pawnee County Deputies To Receive Bodycams Thanks To New Grant

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office will be able to equip all deputies with body cameras thanks to a new grant. The money comes from the department of justice and a program that helps equip small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies with bodycams. The Sheriff's Office will receive more than...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Holding Career Expo At Cox Business Center

The City of Tulsa is holding a Career Expo at the Cox Business Center on Wednesday. The city says there are more than 250 jobs available across a wide range of departments. Attendees will be able to speak with leaders from City Departments and apply for all open positions. On-site...
TULSA, OK

