OAKLAND, CA 7/26/22 — Seven years ago people began setting up what became Oakland’s largest and oldest encampment under a freeway maze by a train yard, as the city’s housing crisis grew increasingly serious. Some folks drove RVs and trailers into the huge space next to an old railroad trestle, used decades ago to move boxcars between the port and army base and the main rail yard. Other home seekers set up tents or even more informal housing. One enterprising individual even built a room up under the trestle ties twenty feet off the ground. In an environment a camp resident compared to the wild west, it provided safety and some peace during the night.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO