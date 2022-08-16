Read full article on original website
Bay Area hip-hop history on display at ‘Oakland Picture Lady: Tales of a 90’s Girl’
When hip-hop photographer and dancer Traci Bartlow reads her artist statement aloud, it brings her to tears. Specifically, the part that’s taken from a journal entry she wrote as a young adult in the early ‘90s after deciding to return home to Oakland from New York: “I abruptly returned home to support my family, who like most of my community, was being devastated by the crack epidemic,” Bartlow reads. “It is at The Wash House that I created a photography business.”
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
2022 California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too
PLEASANTON, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
Caught on video: Coyote walking around downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coyote was caught on video casually strutting around downtown San Francisco, just a few days after one of the animals reportedly attacked a runner near Golden Gate Park. In the video, shot by KRON4 Sports Anchor Jason Dumas, the coyote is seen dodging cars as it walks down Broadway toward […]
SF’s Excelsior District Is Hosting A Block Party And Motorcycle Show On August 21
SF’s Excelsior District is hosting its 3rd annual block party on Sunday, August 21st from 12-5 pm. This free outdoor event will feature coffee, tattoos, art, music, and an exciting motorcycle show. The block party, dubbed “Forever Forward” is sponsored by Excelsior district businesses Excelsior Coffee and The Helm tattoo shop and serves as an anniversary party for both businesses. The party will feature tasty bites from Filipino American food truck Barya Kitchen as well as smash burgers from Excelsior restaurant The Dark Horse Inn. The Helm will be offering discounts on flash tattoos, featuring six amazing artists on site....
‘Big Trouble in Little China,’ the most San Francisco of the ’80s movies, returns
Of all the movies shot in San Francisco in the 1980s — from “Star Trek IV” to “A View to a Kill,” from “48 Hrs.” to “Innerspace” — none feels quite like they belong to the Bay as much as “Big Trouble in Little China.”
Ivy Hill is turning the Old Parkway into the neighborhood weed shop
The Parkway Theater opened on the East Side of Lake Merritt in 1925, at the same time as other landmark theaters in Oakland. “This was sort of like a lower-end art deco theater, not as grand as say the Paramount or the Grand Lake, they were all built by the same architecture group in the early 1920s,” says Hilary O’Brien, the manager of Ivy Hill Cannabis, located where the Parkway Theater once operated. “This was more like the working man's theater.”
Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans
The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
Oakland’s Largest Homeless Camp Dodges The Bullet For Now
OAKLAND, CA 7/26/22 — Seven years ago people began setting up what became Oakland’s largest and oldest encampment under a freeway maze by a train yard, as the city’s housing crisis grew increasingly serious. Some folks drove RVs and trailers into the huge space next to an old railroad trestle, used decades ago to move boxcars between the port and army base and the main rail yard. Other home seekers set up tents or even more informal housing. One enterprising individual even built a room up under the trestle ties twenty feet off the ground. In an environment a camp resident compared to the wild west, it provided safety and some peace during the night.
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
Ride along with MACRO: Oakland’s new alternative to the police
Early on a Thursday morning in late July, a Chrysler minivan loaded with Narcan, a medicine that reverses opioid overdoses, fentanyl test strips, COVID supplies, and stacks of water bottles and snacks rolls out of the Oakland Fire Department’s training grounds near Jack London Square. Two radios are providing...
Election 2022: Who’s running for Oakland mayor?
The nine contenders who have qualified to run for mayor this year include experienced politicians like current and former city councilmembers and school board members, community activists, and nonprofit and business leaders. Their political ideologies range from socialist to conservative, with most falling on the liberal-to-progressive end of the political...
Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community
For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
SF Bay Area firefighter loses 3 children in Tesla crash
A San Jose firefighter lost all three of his children in the Tesla crash on Sunday in Hollister that also claimed the life of the children's mother, according to a post on GoFundMe.
Swastika flag across from El Sobrante Christian school is back up
(KRON) — An upside down American flag emblazoned with a swastika that was displayed on the balcony of an El Sobrante home across from a middle school earlier this year is back up. A photo taken recently shows the flag hanging from a second-floor balcony of the otherwise nondescript suburban home. The home is located […]
The Mission Street Big Lots has permanently closed
For fans of quirky San Francisco retail, and those who liked to see holiday decorations on store shelves several months before the holiday itself, we’ve lost another good one. The Mission Street Big Lots store, well-known among Christmas decoration fans for having the holiday gear out in early October, has permanently closed.
Gov. Newsom's office blasts Oakland over handling of Wood St. homeless encampment
OAKLAND -- The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said. According to Newsom's office, Oakland is taking a "novel legal position" that it has no responsibility to house the individuals, even though the city received $4.7 million for rehousing activities at Wood Street. The letter stated local governments generally have the responsibility for providing shelter and re-housing for...
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Man shot, injured in West Oakland near Market Street
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim went to the […]
