Arizona State

Diane Corral
2d ago

It is unbelievable that people do not have to show proof of citizenship or an ID in our federal elections! No wonder no one has faith in our election system here. It is wide open to fraud. Don't say they are not. Every government program is wrought with fraud, welfare, food stamps, Medicare, SSI and you need IDs for those programs. I think ballots need to matched to a thumb print.

David M Enos
2d ago

the Democrats want it this way so they can follow the voting th as t goes on in CA. there illegal immigrants are allowed to vote and to hold public offices.

Kno_tha_truth
1d ago

Why is it that democrats are SO against voter ID? Why would you NOT want to make sure that only those LEGALLY eligible to vote are voting? The only conclusion I can draw is that they WANT illegal voters to vote for them.

