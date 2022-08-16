Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps Again Offers Free Learning For Students
Oklahoma families can now register their seventh, eighth or ninth grade students for free tutoring, which could save them thousands of dollars. The state department of education's Math Tutoring Corps is providing the free service. The pandemic caused a lot of setbacks in learning. Anthony Purcell with Math Tutoring Corps...
news9.com
Governor Stitt Announces Pay Raise For Troopers, New Program To Recruit More To OHP
Oklahoma Highway Troopers started their Tuesday with some good news. There's a new recruitment push, but that's not all. Governor Stitt signed a pay raise into law and announced a new partnership to get more troopers on Oklahoma roads. Troopers will see bigger checks for the first time in approximately...
news9.com
ODOT Requests Federal Funding To Construct Additional Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Oklahoma's Department of Transportation is asking the federal government for money to build more electric car charging stations across the state. The plan would send $66 million to the state, and federal officials will review the plan in October. Grants would be awarded early next year.
news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: Dr. Blake O'Brien
Our Amazing Oklahoman Wednesday is someone who overcame all odds to help others. Blake O'Brien was inspired to be a doctor after a life changing surgery to remove a brain tumor. He hopes to make his patients feel as understood as his doctors made him feel on their road to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Oklahoma Announces Aerospace Partnership With Arkansas
Governor Kevin Stitt and the governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, announced a new partnership to grow the advanced mobility industry in both states. The goal is to put Oklahoma and Arkansas on the map as a hub for developing new technologies in the field of transportation by attracting new companies, create new research, and supporting local advanced mobility companies already operating across both states.
news9.com
Oklahoma Co. DA Prater, DA Candidate Calvey Discuss OSBI Looking Into Calvey's Campaign
Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the OSBI to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Prater's request to News 9 Thursday afternoon. Calvey is Oklahoma County's commissioner for District 3. WATCH: David Prater, Kevin Calvey Address OSBI Investigation. During a news conference...
news9.com
Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin On Set Of 'Rust' Was Accident, Medical Examiner Rules
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday...
Comments / 0