OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps Again Offers Free Learning For Students

Oklahoma families can now register their seventh, eighth or ninth grade students for free tutoring, which could save them thousands of dollars. The state department of education's Math Tutoring Corps is providing the free service. The pandemic caused a lot of setbacks in learning. Anthony Purcell with Math Tutoring Corps...
Amazing Oklahomans: Dr. Blake O'Brien

Our Amazing Oklahoman Wednesday is someone who overcame all odds to help others. Blake O'Brien was inspired to be a doctor after a life changing surgery to remove a brain tumor. He hopes to make his patients feel as understood as his doctors made him feel on their road to...
Oklahoma Announces Aerospace Partnership With Arkansas

Governor Kevin Stitt and the governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, announced a new partnership to grow the advanced mobility industry in both states. The goal is to put Oklahoma and Arkansas on the map as a hub for developing new technologies in the field of transportation by attracting new companies, create new research, and supporting local advanced mobility companies already operating across both states.
