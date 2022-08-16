ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

