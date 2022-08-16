ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

kjzz.org

Analysts: Tier 2 cutbacks not enough to solve water shortage on Colorado

The federal Bureau of Reclamation has announced more cuts to Arizona’s share of Colorado River water. But some water policy analysts were expecting more. In the months leading up to Tuesday’s announcement, as Lake Powell and Lake Mead levels remained low, Department of Interior officials hinted they might take bold measures if the states didn’t come up with conservation measures on their own.
COLORADO STATE
kjzz.org

DNC, Arizona Democrats the latest to sue Arizona over new voter-ID law

The Democratic National Committee and the Arizona Democratic Party want a federal judge to strike down another attempt by legislative Republicans to demand proof of citizenship from federal-only voters. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, notes that the U.S. Supreme Court has already rejected a previous attempt by Arizona Republicans to require...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Fewer wildfires in Arizona so far compared to 2021

Compared to this time last year, Arizona has seen almost 200 fewer wildfires, saving hundreds of thousands of acres from being burned. Tiffany Davila is with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “We’ve seen significant moisture over the past couple of months. It also brings cooler temperatures, an...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

COVID-19 counts show some improvement in Arizona, but deaths rise

COVID-19 cases appear to be on a slow decline nationwide and Arizona’s case counts are down this week, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 12,244 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest count in 12 weeks. Medical experts say actual caseloads are likely much higher because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Mining#Mining Equipment#Grand Canyon#Election Local#House#Senate#Democratic#The Navajo Nation#Havasupai
kjzz.org

Rain in the forecast this week in Phoenix and northern Arizona

The forecast predicts rain for northern Arizona in the next couple of days and into the weekend. With wildfire-caused burn scars in the area, residents should stay on guard. Lamont Bain is with the National Weather Service. “Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see the coverage of showers and storms diminish but...
PHOENIX, AZ

