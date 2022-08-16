Read full article on original website
Arizona taking disproportionate cuts to Colorado River water, says CAP manager
The Colorado River cutbacks that Arizona has been anticipating as a decades-long drought continues are going to happen in 2023. The U.S. Interior Department made the announcement this week as negotiations among Arizona and other lower basin states weren’t making much — if any — progress toward some kind of compromise.
Analysts: Tier 2 cutbacks not enough to solve water shortage on Colorado
The federal Bureau of Reclamation has announced more cuts to Arizona’s share of Colorado River water. But some water policy analysts were expecting more. In the months leading up to Tuesday’s announcement, as Lake Powell and Lake Mead levels remained low, Department of Interior officials hinted they might take bold measures if the states didn’t come up with conservation measures on their own.
DNC, Arizona Democrats the latest to sue Arizona over new voter-ID law
The Democratic National Committee and the Arizona Democratic Party want a federal judge to strike down another attempt by legislative Republicans to demand proof of citizenship from federal-only voters. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, notes that the U.S. Supreme Court has already rejected a previous attempt by Arizona Republicans to require...
Fewer wildfires in Arizona so far compared to 2021
Compared to this time last year, Arizona has seen almost 200 fewer wildfires, saving hundreds of thousands of acres from being burned. Tiffany Davila is with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “We’ve seen significant moisture over the past couple of months. It also brings cooler temperatures, an...
COVID-19 counts show some improvement in Arizona, but deaths rise
COVID-19 cases appear to be on a slow decline nationwide and Arizona’s case counts are down this week, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 12,244 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest count in 12 weeks. Medical experts say actual caseloads are likely much higher because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
Have questions about voting in Arizona's midterm election? Ask us
Are you planning to vote in Arizona's 2022 midterm election? You may have some important questions about the process. Do you know how to vote, and where to vote, and what you might need to have when you show up to the polls?. What if your voter registration is out...
Report: Phoenix will see hotter temperatures and longer heat waves in coming decades
It’s hot now, but Phoenix is only going to get hotter over the next 30 years. A new report from the climate research firm, First Street Foundation, projects Maricopa County could see days that reach 125 degrees by the middle of this century. "We'll look back at this summer,...
Missouri man charged with threatening Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer
The Department of Justice has charged a Missouri man for allegedly threatening Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, faces charges of communicating an interstate threat and making a threatening phone call. According to the DOJ, Hoornstra called Richer in May 2021 — while Arizona Senate Republicans were...
Rain in the forecast this week in Phoenix and northern Arizona
The forecast predicts rain for northern Arizona in the next couple of days and into the weekend. With wildfire-caused burn scars in the area, residents should stay on guard. Lamont Bain is with the National Weather Service. “Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see the coverage of showers and storms diminish but...
