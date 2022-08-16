ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now

We all know that Pittsfield has its fair share of restaurants and fast food joints to choose from where we can head out to for a solid meal. But couldn't we always use more. There's definitely some restaurant spots around the country that have yet to make their way to Pittsfield for whatever reason.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!

There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

What is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Massachusetts?

Since moving to the Berkshires just a few weeks ago, one thing I've learned is that there is an abundance of amazing craft brews to choose from in New England. While that's awesome, craft beers can be expensive. Not only that, but also filling and have higher alcohol content than your average domestic. What if I'm just looking to chill and watch a game on TV for the night while enjoying a cold one or two? What is going to be my cheap beer of choice in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Pittsfield, MA
Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Pittsfield, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WBEC AM

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Tiniest of Worms is Causing Serious Havoc On Trees in Massachusetts

Ever since I moved to the Berkshires a few weeks ago, I can't stop telling my friends that aren't here how absolutely beautiful it is here. There are trees everywhere! And that's amazing when you come from somewhere that seems to have absolutely no trees (Cheyenne, WY). But now, there happens to be a tiny worm that is doing its best to destroy all that beauty and it's a real problem in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Here are the Penalties for Breaking Pittsfield’s Water Restriction Rules

You would have to be living under a rock not to know that it has been mighty dry lately, not just in the Berkshires but throughout many areas throughout the country. I live in Pittsfield which is one of the municipalities in Berkshire County that has been under water restrictions over the past couple of weeks due to the recent drought conditions. It's unfortunate that there are restrictions but I totally get it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Pulled Pork#Mac Cheese#Food Truck#Mexican Food#Food Drink#East Side Cafe#Italian#Dottie S Coffee Lounge
WBEC AM

Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?

One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

A Berkshires Village Is Still Battling Water Woes

As a resident of Housatonic, Massachusetts there are no doubts that we have been dealing with constant water problems and that has been rule of thumb since I moved here to The Berkshires in 2019. Over 3 years later, nothing seems to be done in remedying this ongoing situation as excessive levels of manganese continue to contaminate the village's water supply. Residents are furious, including yours truly.
POLITICS
WBEC AM

Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes

Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBEC AM

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds

You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

MA Residents: Place Your Bets, But Not Quite Yet!

Another plus for the gaming industry as Massachusetts is putting the finishing touches to legalize sports betting as Governor Charlie Baker gave the green light for people to wager on their favorite teams in the wonderful world of athletics. This move will further bring much needed revenue as neighboring New York and Connecticut have already taken steps to enact the practice. The Constitution state's two casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun have already embraced this move and it is paying dividends as we speak for both of these gaming facilities in Ledyard and Uncasville.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Did Pittsfield Make the 10 Most Boring Cities in Massachusetts?

No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy