(CBS DETROIT) -The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), and Kent, Ottawa, and Oakland county health departments are investigating an increase in illnesses related to E. coli bacteria. According to the MDHHS, 98 cases of E. coli infection in August. Officials noted that over the same time period last year, only 20 cases were reported. Test results have linked some of the reported cases to each other. Health officials say some kinds of E. coli cause disease by making a Shiga toxin, and the bacteria that make these toxin are called “Shiga toxin-producing”...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO