Read full article on original website
Related
MDHHS, MDARD Urge Residents To Monitor For E. Coli Symptoms As Cases Increase In 3 Counties
(CBS DETROIT) -The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), and Kent, Ottawa, and Oakland county health departments are investigating an increase in illnesses related to E. coli bacteria. According to the MDHHS, 98 cases of E. coli infection in August. Officials noted that over the same time period last year, only 20 cases were reported. Test results have linked some of the reported cases to each other. Health officials say some kinds of E. coli cause disease by making a Shiga toxin, and the bacteria that make these toxin are called “Shiga toxin-producing”...
Tv20detroit.com
CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community
(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
ClickOnDetroit.com
“Am I vaccinated for polio?” How Michigan residents can lookup their immunization records
When news about polio cases popping up in New York broke, I immediately texted my mother. “Of course,” she said. But I wasn’t sold. It was decades ago, how could she be so sure?! I can’t even remember what I ate for lunch today, and I just ate lunch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
More Michigan kids kept in emergency rooms due to overloaded psychiatric system
The head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services admitted Wednesday that the story about two boys who spent weeks in a Macomb County emergency room this summer waiting for a foster care placement highlights a "very pervasive" problem plaguing the state's health and child welfare systems. There...
Hudsonville infant in ICU with E. coli as county warns of recent outbreak
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A toddler from Ottawa County is extremely sick in a Grand Rapids ICU, battling a disease caused by the E. coli bacteria. She, along with several others in the county, have been hospitalized as lakeshore health officials issued a warning to residents about the increase in cases.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
Ottawa County health director retiring amid board takeover by anti-mask mandate candidates
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The director of the health department in Michigan’s fastest-growing county has submitted her plans to retire ahead of a county board takeover by candidates who campaigned on frustrations over the mask mandate for schools. Ottawa County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky, a...
Governor Whitmer Approves State Emergency Funding for Mecosta County Following May Flooding
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has approved $750,000 in assistance for Mecosta County and the City of Big Rapids following a severe thunderstorm and flooding in May. The funds are made available for through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which is used to provide state assistance in coping with a disaster or emergency where local efforts have been exhausted.
Michigan’s COVID cases rise again as daily average hits 11-week high
The upward trend of Michigan’s COVID-19 case count continued last week following a one-week dip in reported cases. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Department of Health and Human Services identified 23,165 new confirmed and probable cases, and 103 new deaths. The state reports new totals weekly, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Restoring water service to 7 towns will be delayed extra week, GLWA officials say
Water service to seven southeast Michigan communities is being delayed an extra week and is unlikely to be completed until early September, Great Lakes Water Authority officials said at a Tuesday press conference. Seven communities in Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties have been under a boil advisory for drinking...
wxpr.org
Michigan Workers Win Minimum-Wage Increase, Paid Sick Leave
Workers in Michigan won major victories recently as a minimum-wage increase and employer paid sick time program were reinstated by court order. In 2018, petitioners succeeded in placing a minimum-wage increase along with an earned-sick-time provision on the November ballot. In turn, the Michigan Legislature passed the measures in September to avoid a vote on the referendums, then in a lame-duck session in December the Legislature amended the bills, delaying the wage increase and denying the full hourly rate to tipped workers. The sick-time provision also was changed.
Detroit News
Water limits urged as Great Lakes Water Authority tends to main break
As officials work to repair a main break affecting communities in Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties, some residents are warned to limit their water use. Homeowners in the communities remaining under a boil-water advisory — Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township — as well as Macomb Township and Chesterfield Township should "refrain from watering their lawns until the repair has been completed," the Great Lakes Water Authority said Wednesday.
thebaycities.com
The State of Michigan responds to Menominee Area Public Schools upcoming school year adjustments
In a quick response from the State of Michigan to the Menominee Area School District regarding their recent rain event, that leaves the Junior and Senior Highschool unusable because of abatement. They have approved the district’s proposal on how the start of the school year will begin. Menominee Schools Superintendent Richard Saru says, “the good thing is that school will still start on time.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Noticed we're having a mostly mosquito-free summer? Here's why
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're noticing you don't have as many mosquito bites this summer, there's a reason. Experts say the insect population is low this year compared to others. "Generally, we are out surveilling for most of the month throughout the summer as well as into the...
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
Detroit News
Questions arise over Strayhorn's business as he leaves school post, Michigan
Michigan State Board of Education member Jason Strayhorn abruptly resigned his position last month and left the state amid a disintegrating business deal that has led to at least one lawsuit and six complaints filed to Michigan's attorney general. An Israeli investor is suing Maven Property Management Co., Strayhorn and...
Comments / 0