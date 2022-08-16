Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Jarrett scores in return to action as Cavaliers open season with a win
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The emotions started to build for Becca Jarrett in the days leading up to her return from a season-ending knee injury a year ago, but a knee was cause for celebration in more than one way Thursday night. In the second half against George Mason,...
cbs19news
#16Camps | Warriors lean on grit and grind culture
CROZET, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Even with the sun beating down there is no let up from Western Albemarle, a key part of the culture head coach Ed Redmond has built over the years. "I think it's the work we put in here at practice," senior linebacker/offensive lineman Ross Bassett...
cbs19news
UVA secondary follows Anthony Johnson's lead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Late one night after practice the usually loud Anthony Johnson was quiet at work in the film room, a sign of the example the former Louisville transfer has set for the secondary. "AJ does a great job as a worker and as a leader," UVA...
247Sports
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
cbs19news
UVA O-line embraces pressure of rebuild
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Few coaches show the same thrill for the challenge of replacing an entire unit like Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague. "You ever just seen a pottery wheel spin and there's just a clump of clay, so I'm very excited," Tujague said at the beginning of fall camp.
Elkton, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fort Defiance High School football team will have a game with East Rockingham High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Fort Defiance High SchoolEast Rockingham High School.
cbs19news
White ready to shine between the posts for UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- By the time Laurel Ivory wrapped her five year career with UVA women's soccer her name was etched in the top-five for every goalkeeping category, but now senior Cayla White will have her moment between the posts. "Cayla's had such a good, if you want...
Train hits, kills college student-athlete from Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A train hit and killed a former Prince William County basketball star just two days before he was set to begin college in North Carolina. Emergency crews rushed Kyle Honore, of Dumfries, to a nearby hospital shortly after a train hit him Tuesday night near the entrance of Wingate University.
cbs19news
Free haircuts and school supplies at Back to School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- With school starting soon, no parent wants to send their children with messy hair. Parents will have the opportunity to take their children to receive a free haircut. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is hosting a back-to-school bash. Haircuts, shoes, and school supplies,...
cbs19news
Incoming students kick off their JMU experience with volunteer work
HARRISONBURG, Va (CBS 19 NEWS) -- 100 incoming first-year and transfer students will be coming to JMU early this year to volunteer with non-profits in Harrisonburg. The program is called James Madison University Dukes making a difference program. The program will connect students with almost a dozen community partners, including...
cbs19news
Charlottesville resident selected for Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Danville native Kate Clatterbuck has won a $10,000 scholarship and the statewide title of Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023. The Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant finals were held this past weekend, at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. According to the release,...
cbs19news
Spotted lanternfly season is here
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the summer pests will be disappearing. The spotted lanternfly, which is an invasive species, is late summer, hitch-hiking bug. They can be extremely damaging to native plants and trees they nest on that are economically important to Virginia.
cbs19news
ACPS holds gathering to kick off the school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At the Ting Pavilion on Tuesday morning, Albemarle County Public Schools held an employee convocation. There were nine speakers sharing stories and inspiration related to the importance of public education. "Megan Wood asked me if I would speak today," said Kevin Sauer, the head coach...
cbs19news
Seven inches of rain in the last month affects local orchards and vineyards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has experienced a significant amount of rain since the beginning of July, and while rain may be a great thing for some plants, too much can also cause harm. The Charlottesville area experienced several inches of rain in July. Many vineyards have been affected...
Augusta Free Press
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
cbs19news
Organizations offering free haircuts for kids ahead of return to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, several local organizations are teaming up to help kids feel and look ready for school. This Sunday, the Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement is working with 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, House of Cuts Barber Studio, the Uhuru Foundation, Peace in the Streets, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia to offer haircuts.
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
WHSV
Valley Open Doors looking for physical location, preparing for thermal shelter season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Open Doors temporarily shut down its services last week as the organization searches for a new physical location to house unhoused individuals in the Valley. The nonprofit is also gathering items to provide for those community members once they arrive at the shelter this fall...
