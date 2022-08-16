ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds

In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
MONTANA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Nebraska abortion case reveals ‘nothing is beyond’ Big Tech, law enforcement’s grasp

Teenager Celeste Burgess couldn’t wait to “get the ‘thing’ out of her body”, law enforcement in Nebraska allege.In a private exchange with her mother Jessica Burgess over Facebook Messenger in April, the then-17-year-old said she would “finally be able to wear jeans” after ending the pregnancy, according to a police affidavit.The messages, subpoenaed by Nebraska investigators from Facebook’s parent company Meta, allegedly show Jessica, 41, telling her daughter that she obtained abortion pills and would show her how to use them, the Lincoln Journal Star reported, citing court records. Police accuse Celeste of aborting the pregnancy at about 24...
NEBRASKA STATE
CNET

Over 100 Companies Have Responded to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. As the nation continues to grapple with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 case that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion in the US, over 100 companies have responded to the ruling by showing their support for reproductive rights.
LAW
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan attorney general race: Dana Nessel significantly outraising Matthew DePerno

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel substantially outraised Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the most recent campaign fundraising cycle. Newly filed documents show Nessel has roughly 20 times as much money on hand, compared with DePerno's coffers.  Nessel raised more than $1.5 million since the start of the year, bumping her totals to well beyond $3.7 million. That's almost three times as much as DePerno raised during the same time: he reported bringing in about $577,000 this year for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Judge pushes back ruling after day two of Michigan abortion ban hearing

Witnesses who were asked to speak on why an injunction on the state’s 1931 abortion law shouldn’t be extended faced on Thursday a heated cross examination during the second day of oral arguments in the Oakland County Circuit Court.  The question before the judge is essentially to determine whether abortion will remain legal in the […] The post Judge pushes back ruling after day two of Michigan abortion ban hearing  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan hits COVID-19 spike as state adds 23,165 cases, 103 deaths over last week

The state added 23,165 cases and 103 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including totals from the previous six days, a 44% increase from last week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan reported an average of about 3,309 cases per day over the last seven days,...

