GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
After the fall of Roe, Republican pursuit of abortion bans appears to falter
The stunning defeat of the Kansas referendum and internal divisions have undercut an all-out assault on reproductive rights
Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds
In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws
The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Judge blocks Wyoming abortion ban from taking effect amid legal challenge
Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Wyoming judge on Wednesday blocked the state's near-total ban on abortion from taking effect while doctors, a clinic operator and others sue to invalidate the law.
Nebraska abortion case reveals ‘nothing is beyond’ Big Tech, law enforcement’s grasp
Teenager Celeste Burgess couldn’t wait to “get the ‘thing’ out of her body”, law enforcement in Nebraska allege.In a private exchange with her mother Jessica Burgess over Facebook Messenger in April, the then-17-year-old said she would “finally be able to wear jeans” after ending the pregnancy, according to a police affidavit.The messages, subpoenaed by Nebraska investigators from Facebook’s parent company Meta, allegedly show Jessica, 41, telling her daughter that she obtained abortion pills and would show her how to use them, the Lincoln Journal Star reported, citing court records. Police accuse Celeste of aborting the pregnancy at about 24...
Over 100 Companies Have Responded to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. As the nation continues to grapple with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 case that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion in the US, over 100 companies have responded to the ruling by showing their support for reproductive rights.
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
Indiana representative pushed to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs alongside abortion ban
Abortion-rights protesters leave a drawing of the state of Indiana during a demonstration. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) In light of Indiana becoming the first state post-Roe to pass a law banning most abortions, Indiana Rep. John L Bartlett pushed for an amendment to the ban which would outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs.
Nebraska Republicans lack votes to pass 12-week abortion ban
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will not convene the state legislature for a special session to consider stricter abortion laws because Republican lawmakers did not have the votes to pass a ban on abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, he said on Monday.
Michigan attorney general race: Dana Nessel significantly outraising Matthew DePerno
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel substantially outraised Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the most recent campaign fundraising cycle. Newly filed documents show Nessel has roughly 20 times as much money on hand, compared with DePerno's coffers. Nessel raised more than $1.5 million since the start of the year, bumping her totals to well beyond $3.7 million. That's almost three times as much as DePerno raised during the same time: he reported bringing in about $577,000 this year for a...
Judge pushes back ruling after day two of Michigan abortion ban hearing
Witnesses who were asked to speak on why an injunction on the state’s 1931 abortion law shouldn’t be extended faced on Thursday a heated cross examination during the second day of oral arguments in the Oakland County Circuit Court. The question before the judge is essentially to determine whether abortion will remain legal in the […] The post Judge pushes back ruling after day two of Michigan abortion ban hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban
The South Carolina Supreme Court blocked the state's six-week abortion ban on Wednesday.
