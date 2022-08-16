Read full article on original website
cohoes.ny.us
Cohoes Music Hall Box Office Notice
Attention patrons: the Music Hall box office will be closed for walk-up sales through August 30, in order to accommodate preparations for the filming of HBO's "The Gilded Age" in Cohoes Music Hall this month. Walk-up sales will re-open in September. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on the website www.thecohoesmusichall.org,...
Intense Storm Rips Thru Albany Festival for 20 Mins – Video Shows Aftermath!
An Intense Storm Unloaded on a Festival in Albany yesterday - Check Out the Damage in the video and Gallery Below!. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm on Wednesday when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley
Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
Popular Book, Comic and Music Store Chain Is Opening In Crossgates Mall
There is just something about buying a book or your favorite new album and holding it in your hands that cannot be replaced. A popular chain store is about to bring that experience to Crossgates Mall. Don't get me wrong. I love the convenience of pulling up one of my...
Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy
A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
Snowman Ice Cream In Troy Has A HIDDEN Menu: 3 Delicious Treats Revealed!
As we hit the home stretch of summer, maybe you are looking to switch it up on the next trip to the ice cream stand. One of our favorite local ice cream stands has some menu items you probably did not know about. I think you have heard the legend...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NYS Music
Albany Latin Festival to Return For 25th Year
The Albany Latin Festival will return to Washington Park in Albany on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, dance, art, raffles, Latino craft and food vendors, and more. Ritmo Caliente will headline the Latin Festival music showcase with other performers in the lineup including Hip...
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
Albany 9/11 Exhibit to Expand after Closing of the NYC Museum
The New York State Museum in Albany will Receive 9/11 Artifacts from the Exhibit in Manhattan that Sadly, has been Closed. The 9/11 exhibit at the New York State Museum in Albany can be heartwrenching to experience, but it's a must-visit for any resident of the Capital Region as it remains open in downtown Albany.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
Discount tickets on sale for Double M Haunted Hayrides
As summer begins to wind down, spooky season is getting into full swing. Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa already has discount tickets on sale, while supplies last.
cnyhomepage.com
PETA to protest at Gilded Age set
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Back in July, PETA accused HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” which is currently filming in downtown Albany, of horse abuse. On Friday, PETA protesters will dress in horse masks to follow up its accusations against the show. The claims by PETA include distressed...
One Capital Region Mall Will Let You Sing For Free School Supplies
Typically, adults have it easier when it comes to back-to-school time. It’s a lot easier for me to get excited for apple season, fall colors, and the return of my sweater collection when I don’t have to feel the keen sting of going back to school. With this year’s inflation, parents might be dreading a new school year even more than their kids.
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY
Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
Wheels Are Turning For New Albany Indoor Skate Park to Open Soon
A popular monthly Skate Albany program created the idea to put a skateboard park inside the Noteworthy Resources community center. But it wouldn't be easy and they still have a lot of work and fundraising to do. What is Noteworthy Resources?. The non-profit Noteworthy Resources started Skate Albany which began...
WRGB
Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
