Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama expected to land 5-star Notre Dame decommit Keon Keeley
Alabama has been intrigued with 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley. Why? The Florida native made a trip to Tuscaloosa on July 30 for a team cookout. Since then, he has been an Alabama lean despite being verbally committed to Notre Dame for over a year. Well, on Tuesday evening, Keeley...
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Everything Nick Saban Said Ahead of Alabama's Second Scrimmage
Saban met with the media following the Crimson Tide's 12th practice of fall camp.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's 12th preseason practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama held its 12th practice of the preseason on Wednesday on the Thomas-Drew Fields. Shortly after the two-hour workout, head coach Nick Saban spoke to local reporters at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility. Below is everything that Saban said. "I guess the message I have...
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Alabama Football: All-Time Crimson Tide Team
Alabama will start the season as the preseason No. 1 team in college football. If the Crimson Tide win out and keep this ranking, they will add the 19th national title to the program’s storied history. As I recently did with Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Notre Dame, if one...
Alabama Football: Despite latest news Tide secondary will be fine
The most recent news about the Alabama football secondary concerns Crimson Tide fans. With a practice injury for Jordan Battle, the Crimson Tide now has three of its top six players in the secondary banged up. The initial information on Battle was he had to be carted off the field....
Najee Harris reveals surprising details about time at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has jumped all across the nation during his football journey, which started off in Antioch, California in high school, where he was ranked the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 2 player overall according to On3 Consensus. Harris took his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Alabama, and was asked on The Pivot Podcast if there was any culture shock from that move.
Najee Harris makes interesting revelation about his time at Alabama
Najee Harris recently made an interesting revelation about his time at Alabama. Harris was a highly-touted recruit who played at Bama from 2017-2020. He was a star running back for the Crimson Tide as a junior and senior, scoring 20 touchdowns in 2019 and 30 touchdowns in 2020. After college, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Harris in the first round, and he went on to have a successful rookie season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss found their new punter at 'a keg party'
In a scene straight out of a comedy movie, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters Tuesday that the team found their new punter, Charlie Pollock at a frat house “keg party.”
Comments / 0