ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com

Alabama Football: All-Time Crimson Tide Team

Alabama will start the season as the preseason No. 1 team in college football. If the Crimson Tide win out and keep this ranking, they will add the 19th national title to the program’s storied history. As I recently did with Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Notre Dame, if one...
On3.com

Najee Harris reveals surprising details about time at Alabama

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has jumped all across the nation during his football journey, which started off in Antioch, California in high school, where he was ranked the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 2 player overall according to On3 Consensus. Harris took his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Alabama, and was asked on The Pivot Podcast if there was any culture shock from that move.
Larry Brown Sports

Najee Harris makes interesting revelation about his time at Alabama

Najee Harris recently made an interesting revelation about his time at Alabama. Harris was a highly-touted recruit who played at Bama from 2017-2020. He was a star running back for the Crimson Tide as a junior and senior, scoring 20 touchdowns in 2019 and 30 touchdowns in 2020. After college, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Harris in the first round, and he went on to have a successful rookie season.
