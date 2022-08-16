Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Cut Former First-Round Draft Pick On Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with a former first-round NFL Draft pick. That player is none other than veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. The 49ers are releasing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to get down to the roster limit of 85 players. The former first-round pick...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury
The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
Yardbarker
Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley Among Ravens Cuts
The Ravens released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley this week as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 85 players. The Ravens signed Hundley on May 26. He played the final series in a 23-10 win over Tennessee in the first preseason game. Hundley completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards and ran for three yards on two carries.
247Sports
San Francisco 49ers release former Ole Miss star DL Robert Nkemdiche
The San Francisco 49ers released former Ole Miss star and No. 1 recruit Robert Nkemdiche. Prior to his stint in San Francisco, Nkemdiche played with the division rival Seattle Seahawks. He spent all of 2021 there and totaled 12 tackles and a pass deflection. In June 2019, Nkemdiche was arrested...
Yardbarker
NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche
The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
Poole, Banchero & Magic: Tampering with Warriors?
What’s wrong with this picture? That depends on your - well, on the NBA’s - level of tampering-related sensitivity.
